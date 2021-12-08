Co-owner of Freeburg cabinet business charged with passing bad check

MIDDLEBURG — State police have filed a bad check charge against a Lewisburg tax specialist and the co-owner of William Penn Cabinetry and two other troubled Snyder County businesses.

State police at Selinsgrove said they were notified by an employee at Moyer Gas Service, Freeburg, that Deborah Brubaker had given them a bad check on Oct. 6. Brubaker and her husband, Maurice Brubaker, have been accused by employees of financially mismanaging their new business venture, William Penn Cabinetry, and two other recently acquired companies, Stanley Woodworking, of Middleburg, and Wood-Metal, of Selinsgrove.

Trooper Michael Palange said he filed the charge at District Judge Lori Hackenberg’s Middleburg office Tuesday afternoon but a court employee said the complaint was not immediately available until a signature from a judge can be attached.

“It was an honest mistake. I’m sorry that this was the action that was taken,” said Maurice Brubaker of the misdemeanor charge filing. “It was a mix-up at the bank and the check was supposed to clear. We have left that bank and this is being remedied as we speak.”

Deb Brubaker would only say that she did not recall receiving a call or any notice from Moyer Gas about the bad check before the police were notified.

The Brubakers launched William Penn Cabinetry in Freeburg in February 2020 following a failed attempt to purchase the assets of Wood-Mode Inc. after its sudden closure put nearly 1,000 people out of work in May 2019. Middleburg businessman Bill French was able to purchase Wood-Mode Inc. and has resumed production at the Kreamer plant with more than 400 employees under the new name, Wood-Mode LLC.

Meanwhile, the Brubakers went ahead with plans to put people back to work and started William Penn Cabinetry from scratch, investing millions of dollars in new equipment at the Freeburg plant they leased.

In late October, William Penn stopped production due to what Maurice Brubaker described as a supply chain issue. About 80 employees have been out of work ever since.

Several employees at William Penn and the two other well-established companies the couple purchased to support their new venture, Stanley Woodworking and Wood-Metal, told The Daily Item they have had paychecks bounce in recent weeks. They also said that their medical, vision and dental benefits were dropped several months ago with no warning.

Employees, like Karen Schafer and Ken Hackenberg, blame financial mismanagement by the Brubakers for the situation.

“I think it’s good that some action is being taken,” said Schafer of the criminal charge that has been lodged against Deb Brubaker. “We’re all still asking questions. What happened to the money they owe us? They took money for our health insurance, short-term disability... Some of us are still owed for medical bills that they said they would pay.”

Maurice Brubaker would not comment on the current situation involving William Penn Cabinetry and the other two companies.

After being notified that a criminal charge had been filed against his wife on Tuesday afternoon, Brubaker sent The Daily Item a copy of a receipt that showed an $800 cashier’s check had been received that same day by Moyer Gas for services provided to Stanley Woodworking to settle the payment that prompted the criminal charge.

In December 2020, the Brubakers received $50,000 in federal CARES funding through Snyder County to support William-Penn and Stanley Woodworking during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last February, the couple received a three-year, $500,000 loan from the SEDA-Council of Governments that at the time they said would be used to pay salaries, rent, taxes, purchase equipment and inventory and hire more employees.

Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz said he has heard complaints from several employees of the Brubakers.

“This is affecting a lot of people,” he said.