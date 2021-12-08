ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Hyland’s Hair Makeover: She Debuts Blunt Bob With Bangs At PCAs — Before & After Pics

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bILyk_0dHF8ZqS00
NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

New hair, who dis? When Sarah Hyland attended the People’s Choice Awards, her plus-one for the night wasn’t Wells Adams but the killer bob she debuted on the event’s red carpet.

If there were a People’s Choice Award for the best hair makeover, Sarah Hyland would have won. The 31-year-old Modern Family alum debuted her stylish bob right before the Dec. 7 event, joining fiancé Wells Adams on the carpet. As Sarah took in the photographer’s flashes, Wells, 37, even snapped a picture himself on his phone, excited to see Sarah live her complete glamour fantasy. Sarah, who used to rock long dark locks, arrived at the PCAs in a puffy white two-piece Vera Wang outfit, matching Christian Louboutins and plenty of bling on her fingers and ears.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NcStR_0dHF8ZqS00
Sarah Hyland arrives at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Sarah gave her fans a sneak peek on Instagram on Monday. “I did a thing today…. You’ll all see tomorrow at the @peopleschoice awards,” she wrote, adding the haircut emojis. When she and Wells arrived, she gave more insight into her new makeover. “I wanted to go for a Parisian moment,” Sarah told Laverne Cox for E! ‘s live coverage of the red carpet. “I just got a fresh new ‘do, and I said, ‘Mama wants to be a tiny little Paris doll.'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uDHi7_0dHF8ZqS00
Sarah Hyland arrives for the 2019 People’s Choice Awards (NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

This bob is the latest in the line of hairstyles Sarah’s sported over the years. In the past, she’s dyed her hair blonde, red, and pink. Hair is a huge deal for Sarah since the medication she takes for kidney dysplasia caused some initial hair loss. But, as she told Allure in 2019, her hair came back curlier and fuller than ever. “I always think it’s funny because my hair has been short since, like, 2013. I just wear extensions for Haley now,” she said. “I didn’t know just how curly it was going to be, though… I’ve had a lot of my hair fall out from being on medications and all that stuff, and now that I’m finally getting all this new growth, it’s even curlier.”

It’ll be interesting to see what hair Sarah sports when she and Wells tie the knot. The couple got engaged in July 2019, and after postponing their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wells told HollywoodLife that they had to push back the nuptials again. “Wedding planning during quarantining is just moving your wedding further back and further back if you’re playing it safe, which we are,” he said in an EXCLUSIVE interview at the MPTF NextGen Summer Party in September. “We’re planning on moving it again, probably.”

HollywoodLife

Olivia Wilde Debuts 2 New Tattoos Of Her Kids’ Names – See The ‘Otis’ & ‘Daisy’ Ink

Olivia Wilde just added two more tattoos to her list & this time she got her kids’ names tattooed on her forearms. If there’s one thing for sure about Olivia Wilde, 37, it is that she loves tattoos and she just added two more. Olivia shares two kids – a son Otis, 7, and daughter, Daisy, 5 – with her ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis, 46 – and she got their names tattooed on the inside of her forearms. She got one name on each arm and they were both written in script.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Billie Eilish Ditches Blonde Hair & Goes Back To Black – Before & After Photos

After spending nearly 1 year as a blonde, Billie Eilish returned to the dark side and showed off her newly-dyed black hair on Instagram on Dec. 2. Billie Eilish has kicked off the final month of 2021 by switching up her hair color! The “Happier Than Ever” songstress, 19, dyed her hair black again, after living life as a gorgeous blonde since March 2021. Billie debuted the new look on December 2 with a cute selfie, alongside the caption, “Miss me?” Billie looked stunning with her darker hair color, which matched her black shirt. Billie’s hazel-colored eyes also further emphasized her beauty in the casual snapshot.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez wore a mullet dress and we are completely obsessed

J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CinemaBlend

Short Hair, Don't Care: Now That Modern Family Is Over, Sarah Hyland Is All About The New 'Do

When it comes to wowing social media with new hairstyles and outfits, the women from Modern Family are second to none. (Sorry not sorry, Ed O’Neill.) Sarah Hyland in particular is known to cause waves of Oohs and Aahs with a radical change every now and again, and that hasn’t changed a bit even if her former ABC comedy has been off the air for over a year and a half. She’s now rocking shorter locks all around, with some big bangs (different show) taking centerstage up front.
HAIR CARE
E! News

Jessica Alba's Bob Cut Will Inspire You to Chop Off Your Hair This Season

Watch: Gabrielle Union & Jessica Alba Talk TikTok Challenge. Jessica Alba just got ahead of the "new year, new me" trend. The Honest Beauty founder recently showed off her fun and fabulous bob hairstyle and proved that you can rock short hair during the colder months. Gone are the days when a dramatic haircut was reserved for the spring and summertime.
CELEBRITIES
