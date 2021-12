Apple shares have gained as much as 30% this year on top of an 80% surge in 2020. The S&P 500 has risen 25% for the same period. While there are many multinational companies in the $2 trillion club, American multinational technology outfit that specializes in consumer electronics, computer software, and online services, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is well on its way to attaining a $3 trillion valuation. The signs are obvious and with less than $500 billion to break the record milestone, the journey to the peak is only a matter of “how soon”?

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO