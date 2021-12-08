ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

U.S.-Israeli firm Tipalti raises $270 mln at more than $8 bln valuation

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Tipalti said on Wednesday it had raised $270 million in a late-stage funding round, led by G Squared, that valued the U.S.-Israeli payment automation firm at $8.3 billion.

The Series F round also includes significant investments from new investors Marshall Wace, and funds and accounts managed by Counterpoint Global, in addition to current investors Zeev Ventures, Durable Capital Partners, 01 Advisors and others, Tipalti said.

Headquartered in California with offices in Israel, Tipalti said it would use the funds to expand its product lines as well as expand globally.

The company, which operates a cloud-based payments automation platform, currently processes over $30 billion in total annual payments volume - growing 120% year over year.

Tipalti raised $150 million in funding at a valuation of more than $2 billion in October last year. The latest round brings total funding raised by the company to date to just over $550 million.

Tipalti, founded in 2010, has over 2,000 customers, including Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), Amazon Twitch, GoDaddy Inc (GDDY.N), Roku Inc (ROKU.O), Wordpress.com and ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP.N).

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Bank of America expects busy year of Gulf IPOs

DUBAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Gulf exchanges are likely to have another busy year of initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2022, possibly surpassing this year's bumper crop, a Bank of America (BAC.N) executive told Reuters. After a year that featured three major IPOs on both Abu Dhabi's ADX and Saudi...
MARKETS
Street.Com

AbbVie Shares Rise; Wells Fargo Lauds Growth Prospects

AbbVie (ABBV) - Get AbbVie, Inc. Report shares rose on Thursday after Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal initiated coverage of the pharmaceutical titan at overweight on strong growth prospects. He also named it a top pick and has a $165 share-price target. AbbVie recently traded at $123.54, up 1%. It...
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Passbase raises USD 13.5 mln in Series A

Germany-based Passbase has announced a USD 10 million Series A funding round, as well as unveiling a previously unannounced USD 3.5 million Seed-2 investment. The company has plans to extend its suite of selfie biometrics and digital identity verification products for know your customer (KYC) checks and security. Both rounds were led by Costanoa Ventures, with participation from existing investors Lakestar, Eniac Ventures, and Cowboy Ventures.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
thepaypers.com

Pleo raises USD 200 mln

Pleo, a developer of expense management tools aimed at SMBs, has raised USD 200 million. The money will be used in areas like M&A, picking up the pace on expanding to new countries, bringing more functionality into its core product, and generally expanding its presence as an enabler of ‘the future of work’.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mln#U S#Israel#Counterpoint Global#Durable Capital Partners#Godaddy Inc#Gddy N#Roku Inc#Wordpress Com#Ziprecruiter Inc Lrb
Dark Reading

Claroty Raises $400M More, Acquires Healthcare IoT Security Firm Medigate

Claroty has raised $400 million in Series E funding and said it plans to acquire healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) security firm Medigate. The industrial control systems security vendor now has amassed $635 million in funding. SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Schneider Electric led the latest funding round, with ISTARI, Team8, and Standard Investments also joining in.
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Tipalti Valuation Hits $8.3B After $270M Funding Round

Global payable solution Tipalti on Wednesday (Dec. 8) announced it closed a Series F fundraising round that brought in $270 million at a valuation of $8.3 billion. Tipalti has raised more than $550 million since its inception. It will use the company to speed up its product road maps and customer operations as well as push forward with its global expansion plans.
MARKETS
theblockcrypto.com

B2B fintech Tipalti raises $270 million as it prepares to go public

Tipalti has raised a $270 million Series F round led by G Squared, valuing the company at $8.3 billion. It now claims to be the fifteenth most valuable private fintech company. Payments firm Tipalti has closed a $270 million round led by G Squared, valuing the company at $8.3 billion....
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Markets
crunchbase.com

The Briefing: Claroty Clears Huge $400M Series E, Tipalti Reaches $8.3B Valuation, And More

Here’s what you need to know today in startup and venture news, updated by the Crunchbase News staff throughout the day to keep you in the know. New York-based cybersecurity company Claroty closed a $400 million Series E co-led by new investor SoftBank Vision Fund 2, as well as existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners and Schneider Electric. The company had just raised a $140 million Series D in June.
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Automated accounts payable platform Tipalti raises $270M

Tipalti, a platform used by major enterprises to automate common accounts payable tasks, has raised $270 million in a series F round of funding, valuing the company at a cool $8.3 billion. Accounts payable (AP) refers to any money owed by a company to its various suppliers. Processing and reviewing...
MARKETS
Reuters

Cloud security firm Panther Labs raises fresh funds at $1.4 billion valuation

(Reuters) - Panther Labs raised $120 million in fresh capital as part of an early-stage financing round led by investment manager Coatue, valuing the cloud-based security analytics platform at $1.4 billion. The Series B funding includes investments from ICONIQ Growth, Snowflake Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, S28 Capital and Innovation Endeavors,...
BUSINESS
wraltechwire.com

Reveal Mobile raises more than $591K in debt financing

RALEIGH – Reveal Mobile has raised $591,555 in debt funding from 16 investors, and could raise a total of $1.5 million in the round, according to an SEC filing. The company raised nearly $2.24 million in equity funding in 2020, according to a prior SEC filing. The most current round...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

YouTrip raises USD 30 mln

YouTrip has raised USD 30 million in its latest Series A round. The new capital will supercharge the company’s technological capabilities to improve its suite of payment products, in particular entering the B2B payments space, as well as accelerating its entrance into the wider Southeast Asia. YouTrip’s new corporate credit...
CREDITS & LOANS
cryptoslate.com

Crypto whitehat security firm CertiK bags $1 billion valuation after Sequoia raise

CertiK today announced the completion of an $80 million Series B2 financing round. This investment is led by Sequoia, with participation from existing investors including Tiger Global, Coatue Management, and GL Ventures (Hillhouse Capital’s VC arm). This not only sets the bar for the largest single round of fundraising in...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

244K+
Followers
252K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy