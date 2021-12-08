Every NFL Team's Early Top Target in the 2022 NFL Draft

The PlayerProfiler and RotoUnderworld maestro of opportunities, head game analyst, and NFL draft analyst Cody Carpentier is back with the 2.0 version of his 2022 NFL Mock Draft to update movement from the College Football regular season to get you ready for Bowl Season. In 2021, Cody predicted 8 of 32 picks in Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft and looks to return and improve even more in 2022. Look for more Mock Drafts in the Dynasty Deluxe section under NFL Draft Index. Aside from NFL Mock Draft Data, you can find 2022 Rookie Mock Draft ADP (SuperFlex and 1QB) as well as Dynasty Mock Draft ADP (SuperFlex and 1QB), a Dynasty League Trade Finder App, Rankings, Trade Analyzer, and the Brand New Dynasty Dominator Reloaded.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO