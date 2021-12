For starters, the dyno is only about an inch wider than the hypercar. There are many ridiculous numbers surrounding the Bugatti Chiron hypercar. For example, it tops out at 260 miles per hour, and it'll get from zero to 62 and back to zero again in a hair under five seconds. It also has four turbos and 16 cylinders that help it make 1,500 horsepower and 1,180 pound-feet of torque. To make sure Bugatti hasn't been fibbing about those last two metrics, Cannonball Garage in Gilberts, Illinois decided to put one on a dyno. And, as far as they can tell, it was the first Chiron to see a dyno outside of Bugatti's own garden walls. (The first that's been publicized, at least.)

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO