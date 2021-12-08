ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Cabinet approves Ken-Betwa river interlinking project; to cost Rs 44,605 crore

atlantanews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the funding and implementation of the Ken-Betwa inter-linking of rivers project. The total cost of the Ken-Betwa link project has been assessed at Rs 44,605 crore at 2020-21 price levels and it...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bipin Rawat: India’s top general laid to rest with full state honours as witnesses recall seeing chopper disappear into fog

India’s senior-most military official Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were laid to rest with full state honours on Friday.General Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed in a helicopter crash in the southern state of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.The Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 V 5 helicopter crashed in a forest minutes before its scheduled landing at the Wellington military base. The lone survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, is being treated at a military hospital in the state.The 63-year-old general was named India’s first chief of defence staff (CDS) in 2019, a role designed to provide...
INDIA
AFP

Indian defence chief cremated in televised military funeral

The flag-wrapped coffin of India's defence chief was towed through the streets of New Delhi on a gun carriage draped with flower garlands before he was cremated Friday. Rawat was India's first chief of defence staff, a position created for him, and an outspoken, polarising and popular officer, seen as close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
atlantanews.net

5 lakh visitors in 70 days, India At Dubai Expo stands tall

Dubai [UAE], December 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): The India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai has achieved another milestone by recording half a million visitors' mark since its inauguration on October 1, 2021 by Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles. In his tweet message on...
INDIA
atlantanews.net

Sixth India Water Impact Summit 2021 deliberates river resource planning

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): The five-day India Water Impact Summit (IWIS-2021) that commenced on December 9 and will go on till December 14 is being held in the national capital. Its plenary session on 'River Resource Allocation- Planning and Management at the Regional Level Upper Segment' focused on...
INDIA
atlantanews.net

Indian Council of Cultural Relations signs bond with Routes2Roots

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI/ATK): An agreement between Indian Council of Cultural Relations and Routes2Roots - NGO was signed on 10th December 2021 at Azad Bhawan, Indraprastha Estate, New Delhi. Dinesh K. Patnaik, Director General ICCR, signed the agreement with Rakesh Gupta, Founder, Routes2Roots in the presence of Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President ICCRMember of Parliament and Teena Vachani, FounderGeneral Secretary, Routes2Roots.
ENTERTAINMENT
FOX40

Indian farmers end yearlong protests and return home

Tens of thousands of jubilant Indian farmers on Saturday cleared protest sites on the capital’s outskirts and began returning home, marking an end to their yearlong demonstrations against agricultural reforms that were repealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in a rare retreat.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Betwa River#Drought#Crore#Rs#Ani#Union Cabinet#The Lower Orr Project#Chhatarpur#Banda Mahoba#Lalitpur
TheConversationAU

Solar curtailment is emerging as a new challenge to overcome as Australia dashes for rooftop solar

Almost a third of Australia’s estimated ten million households now have solar on the roof. But as the nation moving fastest to produce energy on our homes, we are also encountering teething problems, such as “curtailment” of output. This issue will be one we have to overcome as ever more Australians install solar. Our grids were designed primarily for large fossil fuel power stations transmitting electricity in one direction, while solar households both consume and export power. That means in some conditions, household solar may contribute to spikes in voltage levels outside of the acceptable range, especially as voltage levels are...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Solar Power
ScienceAlert

Researchers Find Evidence That Fracking Can Trigger an All-New Type of Earthquake

Oil and gas extraction can trigger small, slow-moving, longer-lasting earthquake tremors, which scientists have documented in Canadian fracking fields for the first time. A team of researchers from the Geological Survey of Canada documented a new type of earthquake event resulting from slow ruptures near an active gas well. This helps to explain how near-imperceptible tremors induced by oil and gas extraction processes can trigger seismic slips and larger earthquakes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Shell says it will not drill for offshore oil in UK's Cambo oilfield

LONDON, England: Shell Oil announced this week that it has abandoned its plans to develop the Cambo oil field west of Shetland in the UK. Industry observers note that the decision poses major ramifications for oil exploration in the region. Shell Oil, which had planned to conduct field explorations by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Silver Fern Education Consultants organize The Higher Education Conclave

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI/ThePRTree): North India's largest educational event, The Higher Education Conclave (HEC) by Silver Fern Education Consultants was carried out over a period of two days. The HEC was not just another conclave, but an experience backed by a high inflow of participants, counselors, and experts...
EDUCATION
atlantanews.net

Combined Heat and Power Market is Projected to Reach $35.2 billion by 2026 | Leading key players GE, Siemens Energy, Veolia, Wärtsilä, 2G Energy

According to the new market research report "Combined Heat and Power Market by Capacity (<10 MW, 10-150 MW, 151-300 MW, >300 MW), Prime Mover (Gas Turbine, Steam Turbine, Reciprocating Engine, Fuel Cell, Microturbine, and Others (Stirling Engine System and Combined Cycle)), Fuel(Coal, Natural Gas, Biogas/Biomass, Nuclear, Diesel, and Others (Biodiesel and Geothermal)), End User(Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utilities), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, The CHP market size will grow to USD 35.2 billion by 2026 (forecast year) from USD 26.6 billion in 2021 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Combined heat and power (CHP) is an energy-efficient technology that generates electricity and captures the heat that would otherwise be wasted to provide useful thermal energy, such as steam or hot water. This steam or hot water, in turn, can be used for heating, cooling, and other domestic and industrial processes. The conventional method of producing usable heat and power separately has a typical combined efficiency of 45%, where CHP systems can operate at levels as high as 80%. CHP can be implemented for different types of prime movers, such as gas turbines, steam turbines, reciprocating engines, fuel cells, and microturbines. CHP is also called cogeneration, and it can be used in an individual facility/building or a district energy/utility resource. The technology is typically employed at facilities where there is a need for electricity and thermal energy. It provides benefits such as a reduction in dependency on grid support due to on-site electricity generation, enhanced reliability, reduced costs of energy and initial setup, increased resiliency against power disruption, and reduction in harmful emissions. Critical electrical and thermal loads can be handled by CHP systems during grid power outages. Micro turbines are a type of combustion turbine that produces both heat and electricity on a relatively small scale.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Electric Scooter and Bike Sharing Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Uber Technologies, City Rider, Hellobike

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Electric Scooter and Bike Sharing covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2021-2026). The Global Electric Scooter and Bike Sharing explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Uber Technologies Inc, Bird RidesInc., Cooltra Corporate, Lifestyle Bike Rentals AB, Skip, LMTS Holding S.C.A, TIER, Voi, Bolt Technology, Spin, Provincetown Bike Rentals, LA BICICLETA, City Rider & Hellobike.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanews.net

Large numbers of company Christmas parties canceled in Britain

LONDON, England: Due to the uncertainty caused by the Omicron variant of COVID-19,, major companies, including NatWest, Aviva, Deloitte and KPMG, are holding smaller Christmas parties within departments, rather than larger, company-wide events, and attendance for employees will be a personal choice. Still, businesses in the events industry said they...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy