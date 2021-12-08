ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

New PerkinElmer SARS-CoV-2 test kit for variants launched for research use

By Jonathan M Block
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) has launched its NEXTFLEX Variant-Seq SARS-CoV-2 Kit v2 for research use which makes it faster...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Roche has Rapidly Developed Additional Testing Options to Differentiate Mutations in the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 Variant

Roche and TIB Molbiol, a newly acquired subsidiary within the Roche Diagnostics division, have added three additional Research Use Only (RUO) test kits for the detection of mutations present in the novel B.1.1.529 Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant: VirSNip SARS Spike ins214EPE (RUO), VirSNiP SARS-CoV-2 Spike S371L S373P (RUO), VirSNip SARS Spike E484A (RUO). The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the recently emerged SARS-CoV-2 variant, Omicron (B.1.1.529), as a COVID-19 variant of concern (VOC).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
technologynetworks.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific Confirms Detection of SARS-CoV-2 in Samples Containing the Omicron Variant with its TaqPath COVID-19 Tests

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), the world leader in serving science, today confirmed that its polymerase chain reaction (PCR) TaqPath COVID-19 Combo Kit, and TaqPath COVID-19 CE-IVD RT-PCR Kit, which test for the presence of SARS-CoV-2, are not impacted by the emerging B.1.1.529, or Omicron variant, enabling accurate test results.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

The impact of sample processing on the rapid antigen detection test for SARS-CoV-2: Virus inactivation, VTM selection, and sample preservation

Many factors have been identified as having the ability to affect the sensitivity of rapid antigen detection (RAD) tests for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The authors of this study aimed to identify the impact of sample processing on the sensitivity of the RAD tests. The authors explored...
SCIENCE
vt.edu

Collaborative research leads to potential identification of SARS-CoV-2 human emergence and new COVID-19 therapeutics

Through collaboration that incorporates the use of computational modeling, data, and virology, a group of Virginia Tech researchers tackles the latest questions surrounding COVID-19. The group’s project in COVID-19 human adaptation and transmission, “A selective sweep in the Spike gene has driven SARS-CoV-2 human adaptation,” was published in Cell. Now, the team is building on that research for therapeutic discovery.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Test#Perkinelmer#Sars#Omnicom#Pki#Nextflex#Omicron
aithority.com

Roche to launch SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B Rapid Antigen Test in Countries Accepting the CE Mark to Enable Rapid Differentiation of Viral Respiratory Infections

Roche announced its plans to launch the SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B Rapid Antigen Test for professional use in markets accepting the CE Mark by the beginning of January. Roche also intends to file for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in early 2022. The...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Quick Test for Antibody Efficacy Against SARS-CoV-2 Variants

At Duke University a team of scientists developed a test that rapidly provides data on how effective antibodies are at neutralizing different COVID-19 variants. The test could be very handy in determining the immunity of a specific patient against various variants, or in deciding on the best monoclonal antibody therapy to use. The researchers have called their technology the COVID-19 Variant Spike-ACE2-Competitive Antibody Neutralization assay (CoVariant-SCAN).
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

Identification of oligosaccharyltransferase as a host target for inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 and its variants

According to the report of WHO (https://covid19.who.int/), COVID-19, caused by the pandemic pathogen, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), has led to over 250 million confirmed cases and at least 5 million deaths, as of November 2021. Vaccine administration is currently the most effective way to control the COVID-19 pandemic, while novel variants of SARS-CoV-2 with concerning mutations have thrived throughout the world. Many of these variants have been evidenced to enhance viral transmissibility, fitness, infectivity, and even evade protection from vaccines1. Thus, there is an urgent need for developing effective antiviral drugs against SARS-CoV-2. So far, a large panel of antiviral agents showed promising efficiency against SARS-CoV-2 in either preclinical studies or clinical trials2,3,4.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laboratories
Seeking Alpha

Intercept defended at Baird despite withdrawal of marketing application for NASH therapy

After ~14.9% decline on Thursday, Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT -2.6%) continues to trade lower as investors weigh its decision to withdraw the European marketing application for obeticholic acid (OCA) in liver fibrosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company said that the review period for the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) could...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
megadoctornews.com

The Newly Detected Omicron Variant of SARS-CoV-2 With Multiple Mutations

Sohail Rao, MD, MA, DPhil1, 2 and Manish Singh, MD, FACS3. The global and regional impact of SARS-CoV-2 pandemic continues to be a source of grave concern. While the availability of vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus may have partially assuaged this anxiety in certain parts of the world, it remains a prevailing and unpretentious global public health crisis. The latter outcome is fueled by the convergence of several factors which include (but not limited to) the lack of availability of adequate number of vaccines; poor socio-economic conditions; vaccine hesitancy; and rampant proliferation of misinformation on the social media.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

SARS-CoV-2 can infect kidneys directly, researchers find

Up to 25 percent of patients' COVID-19 cases involve acute kidney injury—the kidneys' equivalent of a heart attack. Clinicians have suspected that such injuries are a side effect of the immune system's sudden release of inflammatory proteins, cytokines, to battle the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The "cytokine storms" are known to damage tissues and organs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

XORTX Therapeutics publishes COVID-19 study in hospitalized patients at scientific journal

XORTX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XRTX) announces the publication of the peer reviewed paper entitled “Prevalence and Outcomes Associated with Hyperuricemia in Hospitalized Patients with COVID-19” in the American Journal of Nephrology. XRTX shares up 6.4% premarket at $2.50. This paper highlights clinical outcomes of 834 patients with COVID-19 infection who...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Seeking Alpha

Ocular Therapeutix reports positive OTX-DED data in mid-stage dry eye disease study

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) announces positive topline results from its Phase 2 clinical trial of OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular ophthalmic insert) for the short-term treatment of dry eye disease. Shares down 2.4% premarket at $6.01. The clinical trial enrolling 166 subjects, achieving its pre-specified primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant change of...
ECONOMY
EurekAlert

Development and effectiveness of pseudotyped SARS-CoV-2 system as determined by neutralizing efficiency and entry inhibition test in vitro

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has become a global pandemic. Currently, SARS-CoV-2 live virus-associated experiments need to be handled in biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) facilities. Previously, researchers had successfully established an HIV based pseudotyped virus system for studies on MERS-CoV and Ebola virus. Using the pseudotyped virus system, viral entry associated research, e.g. neutralization assays and in vitro pharmacodynamics, can thus be carried out in the BSL-2 facilities.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Miniature llama antibodies could help fight SARS-CoV-2 variants

Amid the growing threat of a new and potentially more dangerous SARS-CoV-2 variant, scientists are ramping up the search for more powerful treatments. A new study now demonstrates the therapeutic potential of an unusual class of immune proteins: miniature antibodies derived from llamas, called nanobodies. Rockefeller scientists Michael P. Rout...
WILDLIFE
Genetic Engineering News

SARS-CoV-2 Study Forecasts Emergence of Immune Escape Variants

Long before omicron was making headlines, a group of microbiologists studying SARS-CoV-2 mutations was predicting the future evolutionary maneuvers of SARS-CoV-2 and forecasting their ability to evade immune defenses. They developed their predictions based on rare mutations documented in immunocompromised patients, existing SARS-CoV-2 genotypes, and the virus’s current molecular structure and behavior. In doing so, they identified several likely mutations that would allow the virus to evade immune defenses, including natural immunity acquired through infection and developed from vaccination as well as antibody-based treatments.
SCIENCE
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy