Authentic Spanish Buñuelos De Viento Recipe

Few can argue that the Filipino fast food chain Jollibee has made its mark across the U.S. According to Thrillist, items like the Chicken Sandwich, Peach Mango Pie, and Chicken Dippers rank as some of the best foods at the restaurant, but can't hold a candle to the ChickenJoy. Some have compared this fried chicken to KFC and its side of gravy makes it stand out from the competition. Others have rated it as the best fried chicken product that you can get at a fast food chain, and even has the potential to take down giants like Chick-fil-A, per CNBC.

