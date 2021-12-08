Authentic Spanish Buñuelos De Viento Recipe

Pulse the almonds with 2 Tbsp. of the sugar in a food processor until ground to a fine paste. Bring the milk, cinnamon, lemon rind, vanilla and baking soda to a boil over medium-high heat in a large heavy-bottom saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes. Set aside. In a large bowl, whisk the egg yolks, the remaining 1½ cups of sugar, and the ground almonds until thick and pale. Remove the cinnamon and lemon rind and discard. Whisking constantly, slowly add the milk to the yolk mixture. Return the mixture to the pan and cook over low heat, constantly stirring and scraping the bottom and sides of the pan, until the mixture thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon, 5 to 7 minutes. Set aside to cool completely, about 2 hours. Stir in the rum or aguardiente. Serves 6 to 8.
