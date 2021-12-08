ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Mistakes the 49ers Must Avoid to Lock Up an NFC Playoff Berth

By Alex Ballentine
Bleacher Report
 4 days ago

The San Francisco 49ers' quest to get a playoff berth in the NFC took a hit on Sunday with the team's surprising 30-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Heading into the game with a 6-5 record against their struggling divisional rivals, it looked like they were primed to get a tighter...

