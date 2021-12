The lack of obvious impact players in our top Week 14 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds is disappointing for this time of year, but that doesn't mean there aren't guys who can make impacts. As more injuries (Elijah Mitchell, Corey Davis, etc.) and COVID designations (Keenan Allen) are announced throughout the week, complementary players like JaMycal Hasty, Jamison Crowder, and Jalen Guyton will suddenly take on added value. These aren't necessarily players who need to be claimed on waivers; rather, they're potential free agents to target after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues, too.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO