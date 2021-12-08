Robyn Hitchcock’s Remote Concert “Live from Tubby’s House” Lifts the Spirits

Another difficult year for live music is nearing an end, but these three shows spark up the holiday concert season. Rollicking roots act Shakey Graves, otherwise known as Alejandro Rose-Garcia, returns to Buffalo this month for a performance in Babeville’s Asbury Hall. The Austin musician is on tour to support his 2021 release Roll The Bones X, a twenty-five-track reissue of his celebrated 2011 debut. The freshman effort became a streaming success, raising the songwriter’s profile from cult act to headlining star. Garcia’s last collection of new music, the spacey “Can’t Wake Up,” was shared in 2018. Opening is Northern California singer-songwriter Tre Burt. The musician’s sophomore record You, Yeah, You dropped back in August.
