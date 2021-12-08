Robyn Hitchcock’s Remote Concert “Live from Tubby’s House” Lifts the Spirits

East Nashville’s Old Crow Medicine Show recorded their seventh full-length album, Paint This Town, during Spring 2021. The record was co-produced by the band and Matt Ross-Spang (John Prine, Jason Isbell). It’s scheduled for a 22 April release via ATO Records. Old Crow’s bassist Morgan Jahnig presented the band’s philosophy like this in a recent press release about the new re “ord”: “At the end of the day, we’re still just trying to stop you on the street and get you to put a dollar in the guitar case. Then once we’ve got your attention, we’re gonna tell you about things like the opioid epidemic and the Confederate flag and what’s happening with the environment—but we’re gonna do it with a song and dance. We feel a great obligation to talk about the more difficult things happening out there in the world, but we also feel obligated to make sure everyone’s having a great time while we do it.”

