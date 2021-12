Lucid Motors has achieved what every automotive startup dreams of – reaching production. One of the most challenging things to do is start a car company from scratch and see-through deliveries of customer vehicles. Few industries require such high amounts of capital and manpower. The sad reality is, of the dozens of EV startups to emerge in the past few years only a small handful will actually make it. Even well-backed firms such as Byton and Faraday Future are stumbling at the final stages despite having had hundreds of millions of dollars invested in them.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO