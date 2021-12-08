Navy SEAL dies from injuries sustained in training

Human remains found in a California forest have been identified as a man who had been missing for 15 years.Officials say that the remains of 69-year-old David Neily were discovered by a private forester’s employee near Branscomb, California, in May 2020.Neily was reported missing by his family in July 2006. They told police that the Northern California man had last been seen months earlier.The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said that DNA was taken from the body and a positive match was made with Mr Neily.“David has a long history of being out of contact with family members for an extended...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 26 DAYS AGO