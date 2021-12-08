ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Navy SEAL dies from injuries sustained in training

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sarah Fearing
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=438454_0dHF5YZQ00

"The details of the tragic accident are currently under investigation and findings will be made available at the appropriate time," Lt. Cmdr. Kara Handley said.

Comments / 1

Related
iheart.com

Commander Of Navy SEAL Team 8 Dies After Training Accident

The Naval Special Warfare Command announced the commander of SEAL Team 8 died following an accident during a training exercise over the weekend. Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois, 43, was participating in a "fast-rope training" on Saturday (December 4) near Virginia Beach when he fell out of a helicopter. He was rushed to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital and was pronounced dead on Tuesday.
ACCIDENTS
WSET

US Navy SEAL dies after training incident in Virginia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Navy says that a SEAL commander has died from injuries he got during a training accident in Virginia. Naval Special Warfare Command said Wednesday that Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois was injured Saturday. The 43-year-old fell while fast-roping down from a helicopter. The cause of his fall is under investigation. A Navy official says it wasn’t clear if the rope separated from the aircraft.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy Seal#Accident
The Independent

Body in forest identified as man missing for 15 years

Human remains found in a California forest have been identified as a man who had been missing for 15 years.Officials say that the remains of 69-year-old David Neily were discovered by a private forester’s employee near Branscomb, California, in May 2020.Neily was reported missing by his family in July 2006. They told police that the Northern California man had last been seen months earlier.The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said that DNA was taken from the body and a positive match was made with Mr Neily.“David has a long history of being out of contact with family members for an extended...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
eastcountymagazine.org

INMATE DIED OF WATER INTOXICATION

December 10, 2021 (San Diego) – More than six months after Lester Marroquin, 35, was found dead in his cell at San Diego Central Jail on May 30, the Medical Examiner’s autopsy has determined an unusual cause of death: ingesting a deadly amount of water. Marroquin was found...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Officer Injured In South Side Crash

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer was taken to the hospital after a crash Saturday evening in Park Manor. The officer was traveling westbound in a marked squad car in the 300 block of East 71st Street at about 7:40 p.m. when it was struck by a 2020 Hyundai sedan in the middle of an intersection, police said. The crash caused the squad car to strike the rear end of a tow truck that was double parked. The officer was taken to an area hospital in good condition and was expected to be treated and released, police said Saturday night.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman Taken To Hospital Among Victims In String Of North Side Armed Robberies

Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman taken to the hospital was among the victims in a string of North Side armed robberies late Friday and early Saturday, police said. A group of five men and three women were walking in Lakeview at about 11:45 p.m. in the 800 block of West Barry Avenue when a dark-colored sedan pulled up next to them, police said. Three armed men jumped out of the car and approached the group while another man stayed in the driver’s seat of the sedan. The offenders demanded the group’s purses, wallets and phones, police said. The entire group complied...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Voice

Two Dead In South Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)

Franklin Township Police were apparently investigating reports of a fatal accident that claimed the lives of two individuals on Dec. 7 in Newfield, after a car struck a pole.The car reportedly crashed into a pole at 2656 Harding Hwy in Gloucester County and killed the driver and a passenger immedia…
ACCIDENTS
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy