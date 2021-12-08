ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

2 jabs not enough against Omicron Pfizer

atlantanews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab might not be enough to protect people against the Covid-19 Omicron strain, the US pharma giant said, citing its own study and adding that one more booster shot could still do the trick. The vaccine developed together by the American and German manufacturers...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
The 74

Youth Ages 16 & 17 Now Eligible for Pfizer Booster Dose, FDA Says

Young people ages 16 and 17 may now receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine six months after their second shot, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday. The news comes as the number of average daily COVID cases in the U.S. has surged 27 percent in the past two weeks, and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Jab#Pfizer Biontech#American#German#South African
The Independent

Vaccines and omicron: What we know about how variant responds to Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs

The latest variant of Covid-19 has begun to spread in the UK, with the number of confirmed cases nearly doubling between Wednesday and Thursday.A total of 817 cases of the omicron variant of Covid have now been recorded in the UK, with 249 new infections recorded on Thursday.Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in his press briefing on Wednesday that the variant’s doubling rate could be between two to three days due to the fact that the variant is highly infectious.Are vaccines effective against omicron?Results from preliminary studies by the German Centre for Infection Research found that there were significant reductions...
WORLD
CNET

Moderna vaccine booster and omicron: What we know today about effectiveness

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Nearly 50 million people so far in the US have received a booster shot. Almost 22 million of those chose the Moderna vaccine booster, according to the CDC. And shots administered are up 35% from the week before, The Washington Post reported. Why the the rush to get jabbed with the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines? People want to protect themselves against the omicron variant, said White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients. "The best thing you can do if you're concerned about omicron is to get boosted," he said during a White House briefing this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Predicts How the Moderna Booster Will Protect Against Omicron

In just two weeks, the Omicron variant has spread to more than 40 countries, including the U.S. Virus experts and health officials have expressed concerns about the new variant's transmissibility and its effect on vaccine protection: Omicron has a number of mutations on the spike protein that could potentially spell trouble for existing vaccines, which have been designed to target this protein. Major vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer and Moderna have already announced plans for Omicron-specific boosters, but they've said these could take months to develop—and that might be too late. Now, researchers are trying to understand how existing boosters might help protect against this new iteration of the virus.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Sand Hills Express

Omicron can evade vaccines, but Pfizer says booster jabs do the trick

Johannesburg — South African scientists have released early data showing the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has a “robust ability” to evade the immunity offered by inoculation. But, as CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta reports, it’s not all bad news. Pfizer and BioNTech said on...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
South Africa
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Superior Protection to Pfizer Vaccine

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine found to offer an increased level of protection, including a 21% reduced risk of documented infection and 41% lower risk of hospitalization. Although both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing documented infection, hospitalization, and death, the Moderna vaccine provides an increased level of protection, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The investigators said this was the first head-to-head comparison of the efficacy of the vaccines, examining health records of veterans who had received 1 of the 2 vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
knoxvilletimes.com

Pfizer accused of 'sabotaging AstraZeneca jab

US drugmaker Pfizer is denying any wrongdoing after a British TV documentary showed a presentation on its behalf had criticized the rival Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca as potentially dangerous and unsafe. Teasers for a Channel 4 Dispatches investigative report, shown Monday, say that a Pfizer presentation described AstraZeneca's vaccine against Covid-19...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Arizona Mirror

A microbiologist explains how Moderna and Pfizer could rapidly adjust mRNA vaccines to protect against omicron variant

If the omicron variant of the coronavirus is different enough from the original variant, it’s possible that existing vaccines won’t be as effective as they have been. If so, it’s likely that companies will need to update their vaccines to better fight omicron. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist who has been studying mRNA and DNA […] The post A microbiologist explains how Moderna and Pfizer could rapidly adjust mRNA vaccines to protect against omicron variant appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

'Don't freak out' over omicron, says scientist behind Pfizer jab

The scientist behind the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination has said he remains optimistic that the jab will provide protection against severe disease triggered by the new omicron variant. Dr Ugur Sahin, a co-founder of Bio NTech, said that while the new variant might evade human antibodies, the virus would likely remain vulnerable...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

Moderna CEO Just Gave This Sobering Update on New Variant Vaccine

A new COVID variant that was first discovered in South Africa has scientists and officials around the world back on edge. Now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Omicron variant could potentially spread more easily than Delta—and that's not the only worry. Some virus experts have also warned that this new variant could be more likely to evade the body's immune response from both vaccination and natural infection than previous COVID variants due to a record number of mutations. Omicron has not yet been reported in the U.S., and it's still unclear how vaccine resistant it will be, but vaccine manufacturers are already getting ready to battle the variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Race against time to tweak vaccines against Omicron variant: AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna say they can create NEW jab for super-mutant amid claims it makes existing ones 40% less effective against transmission

Scientists are racing to tweak existing vaccines against the new Covid variant spreading rapidly across the planet. The 'monster' strain, named Omicron and designated a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organisation on Friday, has reached the UK and Belgium after being discovered in South Africa. The UN public...
HEALTH
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Booster

Just a few months ago, boosters weren't even a consideration in the country's COVID vaccine regimen. But now, more than 30 million people in the U.S. have gotten an additional shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only certain groups of people are currently eligible to get a booster: The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized an additional dose for Moderna and Pfizer recipients who are 65 years old and older or younger and at higher risk. But as more and more virus experts note that boosters might be essential to the vaccine process, changes to existing requirements could be on the way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Fauci says three shots of COVID-19 vaccine is 'optimal care'

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine is the "optimal care" but two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or one of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine remains the U.S. government's official definition of fully vaccinated, top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Sunday.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

Preliminary results positive for Moderna mRNA flu vaccine

US biotech company Moderna on Friday announced promising data from an early-stage human trial of its mRNA flu shot, based on the same technology used in its successful Covid-19 vaccine. The experimental flu shot was found to be safe, and successfully evoked high levels of antibodies in 180 people at all dosage levels, in both younger and older adults. "Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, approximately three million people died each year due to respiratory infections, and many more are hospitalized or become ill as a result of these viruses," said Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel in a statement hailing the result. Side effects were mild, and occurred more often in younger than older adults. The most common included pain and tenderness at the injection site, as well as headaches, muscle and joint aches, and tiredness.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy