ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Prometheus: Biotech To Watch With A Monoclonal Antibody For Immune-Mediated Diseases

Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prometheus displays positive phase 1 safety data with PRA023. Drug also shows target engagement with mode of action in healthy volunteers. I believe that Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX) is a biotech that should be on your radar. They just reported positive safety data for their lead clinical product known as PRA023. The...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Bluebird bio updates long-term data for β-thalassemia gene therapy

Announcing new data from a long-term follow-up study, Bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) said that 89% of β-thalassemia patients from a key Phase 3 trial remained transfusion-free after receiving beti-cel, its experimental gene therapy for the disease. “These findings further support beti-cel as a potentially curative one-time treatment option that addresses...
HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

TherapeuticsMD says FDA rejected production updates for birth control ring

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) announced that the FDA had not approved the revisions sought by the company to certain manufacturing specifications related to ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive marketed by the company for women. In a Supplemental New Drug Application ((sNDA)), TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) had asked approval for minor updates to the in vitro...
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Intercept defended at Baird despite withdrawal of marketing application for NASH therapy

After ~14.9% decline on Thursday, Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT -2.6%) continues to trade lower as investors weigh its decision to withdraw the European marketing application for obeticholic acid (OCA) in liver fibrosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company said that the review period for the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) could...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotech#Fda Approval#Disease#Prometheus Biosciences#Pra023#Tl1a#Uc
Seeking Alpha

Outlook For 2022: Continued Investment Opportunities Related To COVID-19 Pandemic; Drug Price Legislation Flawed

For 2022, I am going to focus on those companies poised to benefit from the tragic COVID-19 pandemic. I maintain that SARS-CoV-2 will be with us for a long time. The biopharmaceutical stocks have performed poorly in 2021. I attribute this to the "flood of paper" (IPOs and SPACs), some disappointing clinical trial results and concern over drug pricing legislation. As to the latter, I believe that the BBBA prescription drug legislation is deeply flawed and would only lead to modest cost savings. Although Medicare would be allowed to negotiate prices with drug companies for a small number of high cost pharmaceuticals under Part D and Part B, it applies to no more than 10 in 2025, 15 in 2026 and 2027 and 20 for subsequent years. Furthermore, the drugs must be single source without biosimilar or generic competition, and, biologicals are exempt for the first thirteen years from FDA approval. Additionally, drugs with an orphan designation as the only FDA-approved indication are not included. The focus needs to be on biologics, as they represent 2% of prescriptions but 45% of the dollar spend in the US. Separately, as shown in the graph below, Medicare's share of total costs in the catastrophic phase will be reduced from 80% to 20% for brand name drugs and the plan sponsor's share will increase from 15% to 60%. There will be a hard cap on an individual's out-of-pocket spending set a $2,000. Under this scenario, the small proportion of enrollees with significant expenditures ($3,200 on average) would save money. However, for the majority who do not require catastrophic coverage, and have annual costs approximating $500, the likely dramatic increase in monthly premiums, as $26 billion in drug spend liability (45% of the $59 billion of catastrophic phase drug spending) is transferred to the plan sponsor, will be untenable.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Hep

Monoclonal Antibody Combo Authorized for COVID-19 PrEP

On December 8, the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization (EUA) of AstraZeneca’s monoclonal antibody combination Evusheld (tixagevimab plus cilgavimab) for COVID-19 pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for immunocompromised people, who make up around 3% of the U.S. population. “Vaccines have proven to be the best defense available against...
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

XORTX Therapeutics publishes COVID-19 study in hospitalized patients at scientific journal

XORTX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XRTX) announces the publication of the peer reviewed paper entitled “Prevalence and Outcomes Associated with Hyperuricemia in Hospitalized Patients with COVID-19” in the American Journal of Nephrology. XRTX shares up 6.4% premarket at $2.50. This paper highlights clinical outcomes of 834 patients with COVID-19 infection who...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Superior Protection to Pfizer Vaccine

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine found to offer an increased level of protection, including a 21% reduced risk of documented infection and 41% lower risk of hospitalization. Although both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing documented infection, hospitalization, and death, the Moderna vaccine provides an increased level of protection, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The investigators said this was the first head-to-head comparison of the efficacy of the vaccines, examining health records of veterans who had received 1 of the 2 vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
survivornet.com

Could Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Be a Game-Changer for People with Weakened Immune Systems? Here’s What Cancer Patients Need to Know

What Cancer Patients Need to Know About Monoclonal Antibody Treatment. As conversation about the omicron Covid variant takes center stage, some cancer centers are offering patients monoclonal antibody treatment. The monoclonal antibody treatment provides immunocompromised people with the Covid-fighting antibodies that their bodies may not produce on their own. The...
CANCER
WebMD

Antibody Drug Authorized for Compromised Immune Systems

Dec. 10, 2021 -- The FDA has granted emergency use authorization for an antibody drug called Evusheld to protect people with compromised immune systems from contracting COVID-19, the FDA said in a news release. Previously authorized antibody drugs are for people who caught COVID or were exposed to somebody with...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Woonsocket Call

4 Biotech Penny Stocks to Watch With New Catalysts

Check These Biotech Penny Stocks Out For Your Watchlist Right Now. Finding the best biotech penny stocks to buy is all about understanding what catalysts are on the horizon. While most penny stocks are speculative, and therefore trade heavily on news and events, biotech stocks are especially so. This means that knowing what announcements, catalysts, and events are coming up, could help you to make money with penny stocks.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Investor's Business Daily

This Biotech CEO Is Trying To Cure His Son's Rare Disease

Few questions stump Tim Walbert. But when the Horizon Therapeutics CEO picked up his 14-year-old son, Timmy, from high school football practice recently, this one did: "Dad, are you ever gonna come up with a medicine to treat our diseases?" The question was a fair one. Walbert and his son...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Motley Fool

The 2 Nasdaq Biotech Stocks to Watch Thursday

The Nasdaq gave up a bit of ground Thursday morning after huge gains earlier in the week. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals saw a nice rise after positive news for its lupus treatment. Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals plunged further, adding to losses on Monday on an adverse vote from an FDA advisory panel.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy