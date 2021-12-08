ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 90 pc Pakistanis believe inflation highest in Imran Khan govt: Survey

Cover picture for the articleIslamabad [Pakistan], December 8 (ANI): More than 90 per cent of Pakistanis believe that inflation and price hikes are the highest in Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as compared to the previous one, local media reported citing a survey. According to a nationwide perceptions survey by Transparency International...

albuquerqueexpress.com

Pakistan opposition party blames Imran Khan govt for making peoples' life difficult

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 28 (ANI): Pakistan opposition party-- Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)--lambasted Imran Khan-led government saying that "incompetent government" has made peoples' lives difficult, local media reported on Sunday. While addressing a press conference in Sindh Assembly Committee Room on Saturday, the PPP leaders, including provincial ministers and advisers Manzoor...
ASIA
dallassun.com

Pakistan opposition alliance again calls for the resignation of Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan] November 27 (ANI): Pakistan Democratic Movement leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman has once again called for the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying Khan should have "mercy on the poor people and resign from his post". According to Geo TV, the leader said that the rulers were taking...
ASIA
dallassun.com

Pakistan: PKR 40 billion irregularities detected in PM Imran Khan's COVID-19 package

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 27 (ANI): After International Monetary Fund (IMF) pressured the Imran Khan government to disclose expenditures on the Covid-19 relief package, Pakistani rupees (PKR) 40 billion irregularities have been unveiled. According to Express Tribune, Pakistan on Friday gave in to the International Monetary Fund's pressure by releasing the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefastmode.com

VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu Meets Pakistan PM Imran Khan

VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioğlu and Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim met with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan last week to discuss the progress being made on building digital infrastructure, the delivery of digital services and investment in digital skills to help foster a truly digital Pakistan. The discussion concluded that the mobile industry has a crucial role to play in driving economic growth, championing digital inclusion, and enabling other sectors to thrive.
ASIA
albuquerquenews.net

Pak currency continues to fall against USD under Imran Khan govt

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 8 (ANI): The Pakistani rupee has depreciated 30.5 per cent against the US dollar in the last three years and four months under the current government of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. According to The News International, the value of Pakistani rupee has fallen from Rs 123...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Rights panel expresses concern over denial of info to scribe on gifts received by Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 8 (ANI): The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Wednesday expressed concern that a senior journalist's request for information on gifts received by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan from foreign governments has been blocked by the Cabinet Division on the grounds that such information is classified, local media reported.
ASIA
atlantanews.net

Pak human rights groups hold rallies to highlight rights abuses

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 11 (ANI): Pakistan's human rights groups including the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) have organized a rally to highlight the rights abuses in the country, local news reported on Saturday. A large number of rights and political activists attended the rally that started at the Regal...
ADVOCACY
Las Vegas Herald

Shahbaz Sharif opposes Imran Khan's govt plan to present mini-budget, says it would be national suicide

Lahore [Pakistan], December 12 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday opposed Imran Khan-led government plan to present a mini-budget and said that the National Assembly approving a mini-budget would be national suicide. "We will try making the government and its allies realise the detrimental effects of...
POLITICS
atlantanews.net

Members of civil society, minority groups in Pakistan's Sindh province holds rallies against 'forced' conversion

Karachi [Pakistan], December 11 (ANI): Civil Society organisations and members of minority communities in Pakistan's Sindh province held rallies against 'forced conversion' to mark the occasion of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights Day and demanded that the government to enact and effectively implement a law against forced conversion. Earlier,...
ADVOCACY
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has the Highest Inflation in the World

Inflation has become a problem in America after a decade of relatively slow growth in the prices of most items Americans frequently buy. New data show that the inflation rate in the United States has picked up and has reached 6.2% in October 2021. That is still a far cry from the rate in Venezuela, […]
BUSINESS
