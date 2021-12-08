ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellflower, CA

Triple shooting at Bellflower smoke shop leaves man dead, 2 women in critical condition

By Carlos Herrera, Tony Kurzweil
KTLA
KTLA
 8 days ago

The search is on for whoever shot three people, killing one, inside a Bellflower smoke shop late Tuesday night.

Authorities responded to a gunshot victim call in the 17100 block of Bellflower Boulevard at about 11:20 p.m., according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Video from the scene showed an investigation taking place at the Dream Burner smoke shop.

Arriving deputies located a man in his early 30s who had been shot in the upper body.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

A woman in her late 20s and a woman in her 30s were both suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital where they were listed in critical but stable condition.

A witness said one of the victims was an employee of the shop but authorities have not confirmed whether any of the victims worked at the store.

Detectives learned the gunman, described only as a male wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, had entered the store and then shot the victims.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

“At this time, we have no indication that the smoke shop was targeted,” Lt. Brandon Dean said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

