In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, the team got unfortunate news when it comes to Cody Ceci who has been placed in COVID protocol. However, there is good news with one of the Oilers defensemen in Kris Russell, who ranks tops among the team’s blueliners in an interesting and unexpected category. Head coach Dave Tippett talks about Jesse Puljujarvi having the skill to drive his own line and the Oilers are doing pretty well after getting to the quarter mark of the 2021-22 NHL season.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO