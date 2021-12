Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) this week wanted to put to a Knesset vote the extension of the Infiltrators Act, but her coalition partner Meretz opposed the move and threatened a coalition crisis should the law be submitted – even if Meretz is permitted to vote against it. And so Shaked was forced to swallow her pride, she gave up, and the law that provides the authorities with some legal ground in dealing with the influx of illegal Africans and Asians into Israel will be allowed to expire tomorrow, Thursday.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 4 DAYS AGO