Chuck Fletcher Talks About The Flyers Firing Alain Vigneault

975thefanatic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlyers’ GM Chuck Fletcher joins the show...

975thefanatic.com

phillyinfluencer.com

Chuck Fletcher on Flyers losing run: “We’ve slipped in a lot of areas”

The Philadelphia Flyers have looked anything but an Eastern Conference contender in the past 10 games and Team President and General Manager Chuck Fletcher knows that. What he hopes for though is for a quick turnaround to stop the bleeding and avoid any further pressure on his coaches and players.
NHL
Norristown Times Herald

As Flyers slide, Chuck Fletcher opts to stay the course … for now

A media-shy general manager calling a press conference for a team that has lost six consecutive games rarely portends good news. So for coach Alain Vigneault and any members of the Flyers who’ve grown attached to working in Philadelphia, the lack of news Tuesday as Chuck Fletcher poked his head out of the sand for a rare glimpse at sunlight was a positive.
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

If the Flyers move on from Alain Vigneault, who could they replace him with?

Things are officially getting ugly for the Flyers. After an inspiring start to the season that saw the Flyers go 6-2-2 through their first 10 games, the team is now in the midst of a demoralizing seven-game losing streak. During this losing skid, the Flyers have been outscored 30-12 and have logged exactly one (1) goal on the man advantage in 19 power-play opportunities. Since November 4, the Flyers are averaging just 1.69 goals per game.
NHL
6abc

Whirlwind day for Philadelphia Flyers, who fire coach Alain Vigneault, lose ninth straight game

The slumping Philadelphia Flyers fired coach Alain Vigneault on Monday. Vigneault was in his third year of a five-year deal that paid him $5 million annually, per sources. The news came a day after the Flyers were embarrassed by the Lightning at home 7-1 on Sunday, extending Philadelphia's losing streak to eight games (0-6-2). The Flyers have the second-worst record in the Metropolitan Division through 23 games at 8-11-4. Philadelphia also fired assistant Michel Therrien, a former NHL head coach himself. Assistant Mike Yeo, however, was retained, and coached the Flyers in their Monday home game against theColorado Avalanche. Though a wide-ranging search might begin sooner than later, for now, general manager Chuck Fletcher is setting his sights on the here and now, and that starts with Yeo.
NHL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Flyers fire Vigneault amid skid; Yeo named interim coach

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Flyers fired coach Alain Vigneault on Monday with the team spiraling toward a franchise-worst losing streak, turning to yet another coach to try and end a Stanley Cup drought pushing 47 years. The Flyers have been one of NHL's biggest flops this season. Their 7-1 loss...
NHL
inquirer.com

Alain Vigneault was not the Flyers’ problem. Their issues go much deeper | Mike Sielski

That the Flyers were going to fire Alain Vigneault sometime soon was always a fait accompli. It is what they do. Ed Snider, Dave Scott, Chuck Fletcher, Paul Holmgren. Vigneault, Dave Hakstol, Peter Laviolette. Six head coaches in eight years. The names of the coaches and the decision-makers change. But the decisions rarely do.
NHL
flyingfishhockey.com

Flyers fire Vigneault because a ‘direction change’ needed

PHILADELPHIA – Chuck Fletcher has seen this happen before so he didn’t need a handbook to realize a change had to be made. Just a week after telling anyone who would listen the Flyers wouldn’t be making any changes until some of their key injured players returned, Fletcher did exactly that on Monday, firing head coach Alain Vigneault and naming assistant coach Mike Yeo as his interim replacement.
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

Alain Vigneault’s quote sums up everything wrong with spiraling Flyers

Alain Vigneault started his postgame media availability with an interesting quote following the Flyers’ 7-1 loss to the Lightning on Sunday night. It was the team’s eighth-straight loss and they’re starting loss No. 9 in the face with the Avalanche on the docket tonight. “That’s a good question,” AV said...
NHL

