Statesboro Police Department have made multiple arrests in connection to the murder of an 18 year old. On October 27, 2021 at 5:02 p.m., shots were reported at an apartment in The Vault Apartments on Statesboro Place Circle. Officers discovered 18 year old Antonio Jackson deceased at that location from gunshot wounds. Detectives began the investigation, which has lasted for approximately one month and resulted in multiple arrests over that period.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 18 DAYS AGO