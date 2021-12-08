ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-09 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-08 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island WINTER STORM POSSIBLE THURSDAY NIGHT...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 21:29:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Litchfield Showers with strong winds will impact portions of northwestern Litchfield, northern Dutchess and southwestern Columbia Counties through 1000 PM EST At 927 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a heavy showers near Rhinebeck, moving east at 50 mph. Wind gusts to 50 mph may occur with these showers, which will be strong enough to down a few isolated trees and blow unsecured objects around. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Poughkeepsie, Rhinebeck, Hyde Park, Pleasant Valley, Amenia, Livingston, Copake, Sharon, Pine Plains, Clermont, Red Hook, Ancram, Millbrook, Millerton, Stanfordville, Fairview, Staatsburg, Dover Plains, Bethel and Milan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Northern Fulton, Northern Herkimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Fulton; Northern Herkimer; Southern Herkimer A line of showers with very strong winds are moving toward Herkimer, Hamilton and Fulton counties At 630 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a line of showers with wind gusts as high as 60 mph heading toward the area. A high wind warning is in effect for Herkimer, Hamilton and northern Fulton counties, and these winds may cause damage in the warning area as they move across the region. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Indian Lake, Speculator, Old Forge, Ohio, Lake Pleasant, Newport, Stratford, Middleville, Poland, Inlet, Cold Brook, Blue Mountain Lake, Lake Eaton Campground, Brown Tract Pond Campground, Big Moose, Eighth Lake Campground, Golden Beach Campground, Moffitt Beach Campground, Nicks Lake Campground and Forked Lake Public Campground. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Fairfield, Southern Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 14:38:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 22:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Southern Fairfield A narrow line of heavier showers, ahead of a cold front, was approaching western Orange county and moving into western New Jersey at 840 PM. The line will be moving into Orange county shortly and into northeastern New Jersey just after 900 PM, and then into New York City by around 930 PM and Fairfield county Connecticut and Nassau county between 930 PM and 1000 PM. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible with this line. And locally damaging winds may occur as the line moves through and will be covered with the issuance of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings if necessary, despite that there may continue to be little to no lightning.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lancaster, Southern Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 17:10:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Lancaster; Southern Lancaster Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lancaster County through 600 PM EST At 512 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Pineville to near Blackstock. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds near 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lancaster, Indian Land, Waxhaw, Elgin, Heath Springs, USC Lancaster, Irwin, Andrew Jackson State Park, Van Wyck, Buford, Fishing Creek Reservoir, Bell Town Fire Station, Arrowood Estates, Community of Almond Glen, Faith Christian School, Carolina Commons Shopping Center, Bear Creek Park, McDonald Green Elementary School, Camp Creek Fire Station and Antioch. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lancaster by NWS

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Northern Fulton, Northern Warren, Southern Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 20:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Fulton; Northern Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer A line of showers with very strong winds is moving across the southern Adirondacks this evening. At 721 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a line of showers with very strong winds moving east across the southern Adirondacks. The line had just moved east of Old Forge and will be moving to northern Warren county by around 8 pm. This area is in a high wind warning. Wind gusts to 60 mph along and behind this line of showers will be enough to cause damage to trees and powerlines. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Herkimer, Little Falls, Indian Lake, Speculator, Mohawk, Johnsburg, Dolgeville, Northville, Lake Pleasant, Wells, Stratford, Blue Mountain Lake, Lake Eaton Campground, Cranberry Creek, Northampton Beach Public Campground, Golden Beach Campground, Moffitt Beach Campground, Caroga Lake, Forked Lake Public Campground and Caroga Lake Public Campground. This includes Interstate 90 near exit 30. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Wayne, Susquehanna by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 20:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Wayne; Susquehanna Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Otsego, southeastern Broome, northwestern Delaware, southeastern Chenango, northern Susquehanna and northwestern Wayne Counties through 800 PM EST At 718 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong line of showers extending from near Greene to near Kirkwood to near Rush. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Oneonta, Kirkwood, Conklin, Rush, Sidney, Walton, Guilford, Sanford, Susquehanna and Maryland. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 near 1, and between 2 East and 2 West. Interstate 86/Route 17 between 75 and 84. Interstate 88 between 4 and 17. Pennsylvania Interstate 81 between 223 and 230. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lackawanna, Northern Wayne, Southern Wayne, Susquehanna by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 20:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lackawanna; Northern Wayne; Southern Wayne; Susquehanna Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Otsego, Delaware, Sullivan, southeastern Susquehanna, northeastern Lackawanna and Wayne Counties through 830 PM EST At 751 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong line of showers extending from near Cooperstown to near Carbondale. Movement was east at 65 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Rockland, Oneonta, Fallsburg, Carbondale, Monticello, Honesdale, Liberty, Bethel, Damascus and Neversink. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 86/Route 17 between 87 and 107. Interstate 88 between 12 and 19. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Northern Fulton, Northern Warren by NWS

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Litchfield, Southern Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 22:09:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 22:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Litchfield; Southern Litchfield A line of showers with strong winds will move across southern and eastern Litchfield county late this evening Wind gusts to 50 mph will accompany this line of showers. The showers will be east of the area before midnight, but strong, gusty winds will continue through the night. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Torrington, Thomaston, New Hartford, Litchfield, Northwest Harwinton, Oakville, Terryville, Winsted, New Hartford Center, Woodbury Center, Watertown, Plymouth, Woodbury, Harwinton, Barkhamsted, Bethlehem, Morris, West Torrington, Torringford and Hotchkissville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Northern Columbia, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 00:56:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-12 01:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Columbia; Suwannee A gusty shower will impact portions of north central Columbia, northeastern Suwannee and southeastern Hamilton Counties through 130 AM EST At 1254 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a gusty shower capable of producing a funnel cloud southeast of Suwannee Springs, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Columbia, northeastern Suwannee and southeastern Hamilton Counties. LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex; Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence; Western Clinton; Western Essex Line of Showers to Be Followed By Gusty Winds A line of showers is beginning to take shape just east of Lake Ontario. Shortly following its passage, west to southwest wind gusts up to 55 mph are expected. This line will shift across northern New York now through 8 PM, followed by continued frequent gusts exceeding 30 to 40 mph with a few gusts to 70 mph possible. Upstream observations across western New York have seen wind gusts as high as 60 to 70 mph, which supports the likelihood of this occurrence. These damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines, with the potential for property damage, as noted by a number of mPING reports in western New York.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chautauqua, Niagara, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chautauqua; Niagara; Northern Erie; Southern Erie DANGEROUS WINDS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THIS EVENING SIGNIFICANT LAKESHORE FLOODING WILL START THIS AFTERNOON Damaging winds will start abruptly this afternoon and last into this evening. Wind gusts will be widespread and will reach 70 mph at some locations. The very strong winds will reach far western New York including the Buffalo metro area between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Winds of this magnitude can result in extensive power outages and significant property damage, including damage to roofs. If you must travel be prepared for downed power lines and debris on roadways. Always assume downed power lines are live. Falling tees and power lines will create a dangerous environment to be outside in. Seek shelter in a substantial building until the strong winds subside this evening. Also, lake levels will rise rapidly after 3 p.m. resulting in flooding along the Lake Erie and Upper Niagara River shores. Flooding is likely along Route 5 and Hoover Beach in Hamburg, Buffalo Harbor, Canalside, Dunkirk Harbor, and other flood prone locations. Along the Upper Niagara River, flooding is likely to affect Grand Island, Cayuga Island, and beneath the North Grand Island Bridge at the Lasalle Expressway ramps.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Central Orangeburg, Clarendon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 20:17:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Clarendon; Southeastern Orangeburg; Sumter Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Calhoun, Clarendon, south central Sumter and southeastern Orangeburg Counties through 900 PM EST At 816 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Alcolu to 6 miles north of Branchville. Movement was east at 35 mph. Boaters on Lake Marion Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Winds 30 to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Manning, Holly Hill, Summerton, Bowman, Elloree, Alcolu, Santee State Park, Santee Cooper Regional Airport, Santee, Eutawville, Paxville, Vance, Poplar Creek Landing, Rimini, Stumphole Landing, Brogdon, Eautaw Springs, Blounts Landing, Low Falls Landing and St. Paul. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 between mile markers 152 and 169. Interstate 95 between mile markers 85 and 127. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County; White Mountains of Inyo County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two feet at the resort level, with higher amounts near the crest. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes and White Mountains of Inyo County. * WHEN...From 4 AM Monday to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Lakeshore Flood Warning issued for Northern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-12 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Northern Erie LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Significant lakeshore flooding expected. * WHERE...Northern Erie County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads closed and low lying property including parking lots, lawns, and homes and businesses will be inundated near the lake. Some shoreline erosion will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...West winds of 35 to 45 knots, gusting up to 55 knots across Lake Erie have resulted in elevated water levels across the far eastern lakeshore. Water levels at Erie, PA as of 545 PM LST are currently 71.3 inches above low water datum and is expected to continue to rise. Current waves are approximately 15 to 19 feet high, adding to the onshore flow of water. At the time of this warning, Presque Isle State Park and McClelland Park are both closed due to high winds and water.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Schenectady, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Wind gusts to 50 mph may be strong enough to cause isolated damage to trees. Unsecured objects will blow around. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Schenectady; Montgomery; Northern Saratoga; Schoharie; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Saratoga; Western Albany; Western Greene; Western Schenectady Heavy showers with strong, gusty winds will impact portions of Schenectady, southeastern Warren, western Albany, western Greene, southeastern Fulton, Saratoga, Schoharie and southeastern Montgomery Counties through 900 PM EST At 822 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking heavy showers with strong, gusty winds along a line extending from near Amsterdam to Cobleskill to Delhi moving east at 50 mph. Winds of 50 mph will occur at some locations as this line of heavy showers moves across the area. Strong, gusty winds will continue after the passage of these showers, through the rest of tonight. A wind advisory is in effect. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Schenectady, Clifton Park, Rotterdam, Saratoga Springs, Amsterdam, Glens Falls, Scotia, Cobleskill, Jefferson, Glenville, Niskayuna, Duanesburg, Ballston Spa, Berne, Corinth, Altamont, Windham, Middleburgh, Gilboa and Hagaman. This includes the following highways Interstate 88 between exits 22 and 25. Interstate 90 between exits 25 and 27. Interstate 890 between exits 1a and 9. Interstate 87 between exits 10 and 20. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Bandera, Blanco, Burnet, Comal, Edwards, Gillespie, Hays by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 05:51:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-12 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bandera; Blanco; Burnet; Comal; Edwards; Gillespie; Hays; Kendall; Kerr; Llano; Real; Travis; Williamson FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the mid to upper 20s can be expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Texas. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some low spots may drop into the lower 20s in the western Hill Country. Some interior sections of the city of Austin may stay above freezing.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX

