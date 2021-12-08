Special Weather Statement issued for Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chautauqua; Niagara; Northern Erie; Southern Erie DANGEROUS WINDS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THIS EVENING SIGNIFICANT LAKESHORE FLOODING WILL START THIS AFTERNOON Damaging winds will start abruptly this afternoon and last into this evening. Wind gusts will be widespread and will reach 70 mph at some locations. The very strong winds will reach far western New York including the Buffalo metro area between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Winds of this magnitude can result in extensive power outages and significant property damage, including damage to roofs. If you must travel be prepared for downed power lines and debris on roadways. Always assume downed power lines are live. Falling tees and power lines will create a dangerous environment to be outside in. Seek shelter in a substantial building until the strong winds subside this evening. Also, lake levels will rise rapidly after 3 p.m. resulting in flooding along the Lake Erie and Upper Niagara River shores. Flooding is likely along Route 5 and Hoover Beach in Hamburg, Buffalo Harbor, Canalside, Dunkirk Harbor, and other flood prone locations. Along the Upper Niagara River, flooding is likely to affect Grand Island, Cayuga Island, and beneath the North Grand Island Bridge at the Lasalle Expressway ramps.

23 HOURS AGO