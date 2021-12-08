Special Weather Statement issued for Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Wind gusts to 50 mph may be strong enough to cause isolated damage to trees. Unsecured objects will blow around. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Schenectady; Montgomery; Northern Saratoga; Schoharie; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Saratoga; Western Albany; Western Greene; Western Schenectady Heavy showers with strong, gusty winds will impact portions of Schenectady, southeastern Warren, western Albany, western Greene, southeastern Fulton, Saratoga, Schoharie and southeastern Montgomery Counties through 900 PM EST At 822 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking heavy showers with strong, gusty winds along a line extending from near Amsterdam to Cobleskill to Delhi moving east at 50 mph. Winds of 50 mph will occur at some locations as this line of heavy showers moves across the area. Strong, gusty winds will continue after the passage of these showers, through the rest of tonight. A wind advisory is in effect. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Schenectady, Clifton Park, Rotterdam, Saratoga Springs, Amsterdam, Glens Falls, Scotia, Cobleskill, Jefferson, Glenville, Niskayuna, Duanesburg, Ballston Spa, Berne, Corinth, Altamont, Windham, Middleburgh, Gilboa and Hagaman. This includes the following highways Interstate 88 between exits 22 and 25. Interstate 90 between exits 25 and 27. Interstate 890 between exits 1a and 9. Interstate 87 between exits 10 and 20. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
