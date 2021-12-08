Special Weather Statement issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 09:43:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 12:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal York LOCALLY ICY SPOTS POSSIBLE THROUGH EARLY THIS AFTERNOON Surface temperatures may remain near freezing through early this afternoon before much warmer air moves in ahead of a cold front. Locally icy spots will remain possible, especially on untreated roads and walkways.
Effective: 2021-12-11 10:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Willacy; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo STRONG NORTH WINDS WITH A COLD FRONT LATE THIS MORNING The advertised cold front is moving through the Middle Rio Grande Valley and will track across the Lower Rio Grande Valley by Noon. North winds are increasing rapidly behind the front and gusting 40 to 45 mph. Sustained winds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph can be expected a few hours behind front before tapering off 20 to 25 mph gusts 35 mph for the later half of the afternoon. Temperatures will slowly fall. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects and Christmas decorations if possible.
Effective: 2021-12-11 10:32:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 12:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Belknap; Cheshire; Coastal Rockingham; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Merrimack; Northern Coos; Northern Grafton; Southern Coos; Southern Grafton; Sullivan; Western And Central Hillsborough LOCALLY ICY SPOTS POSSIBLE THROUGH EARLY THIS AFTERNOON Surface temperatures may remain near freezing through early this afternoon before much warmer air moves in ahead of a cold front. Locally icy spots will remain possible, especially on untreated roads and walkways.
Effective: 2021-12-11 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-12 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The wave responsible for the organized snow bands during the overnight hours Friday is departing the area. Another wave will bring more organized bands of snow showers to the area beginning Saturday evening and continuing through much of Sunday. Snow showers will lead to highly variable snowfall accumulations.
Effective: 2021-12-11 15:20:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-12 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Southern Inner Channels and Prince of Wales Island including Ketchikan, Thorne Bay, Kasaan, Klawock, Craig, and surrounding communities. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Wet snow may be difficult to manage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will increase in coverage and intensity Saturday evening with the heaviest snow expected to occur overnight. Lower amounts expected along the coast near Craig, Hydaburg, and Metlakatla where rain may mix in at times and temperatures may hover near to above freezing. Higher amounts expected around Ketchikan, Thorne Bay, Klawock, and along the road system on Prince of Wales Island. Snow amounts may widely vary over short distances due to the showery nature of the precipitation. Snow may accumulate at rates of up to 1 to 2 inches per hour at times.
Effective: 2021-12-11 15:20:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-12 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Southern Baranof Island and Northern Prince of Wales Island including Port Alexander, Coffman Cove, and Point Baker. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Heavy, wet snow may be difficult to manage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snow is expected to increase in coverage and intensity this evening with the heaviest snowfall expected overnight. Snowfall rates of up to 1 to 2 inches per hour will be possible at times. Snow amounts may widely vary over short distances.
Effective: 2021-12-11 23:36:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-12 00:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Southern Carroll; Strafford Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of York, south central Cumberland, central Rockingham, eastern Strafford and southeastern Hillsborough Counties through 1230 AM EST At 1136 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Alfred to near Dover to near Brentwood to Pelham. Movement was east at 110 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Portland, Derry, Rochester, South Portland, Biddeford, Portsmouth, Westbrook, Hampton, Durham, Exeter, Kittery, Alfred, Sanford, Salem, Dover, Saco, Gorham, Somersworth, Kennebunk and Cape Elizabeth. This includes the following highways Interstate 295 between mile markers 1 and 8. Interstate 93 between mile markers 0 and 7. Interstate 95 between mile markers 1 and 50. Interstate 95 in New Hampshire between mile markers 0 and 16. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2021-12-12 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-12 00:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Interior Cumberland; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal York; Interior York Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of York, south central Cumberland, central Rockingham, eastern Strafford and southeastern Hillsborough Counties through 1230 AM EST At 1136 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Alfred to near Dover to near Brentwood to Pelham. Movement was east at 110 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Portland, Derry, Rochester, South Portland, Biddeford, Portsmouth, Westbrook, Hampton, Durham, Exeter, Kittery, Alfred, Sanford, Salem, Dover, Saco, Gorham, Somersworth, Kennebunk and Cape Elizabeth. This includes the following highways Interstate 295 between mile markers 1 and 8. Interstate 93 between mile markers 0 and 7. Interstate 95 between mile markers 1 and 50. Interstate 95 in New Hampshire between mile markers 0 and 16. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2021-12-11 21:45:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-12 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Camden; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Cumberland; Eastern Monmouth; Gloucester; Mercer; Middlesex; Northwestern Burlington; Ocean; Salem; Southeastern Burlington; Western Monmouth WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, abruptly shifting to the west-northwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Jersey and east central and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Stronger winds will be possible in the vicinity of any thunderstorms that may develop this evening.
Effective: 2021-12-12 00:47:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-12 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Camden; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Cumberland; Eastern Monmouth; Gloucester; Mercer; Middlesex; Northwestern Burlington; Ocean; Salem; Southeastern Burlington; Western Monmouth WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING Winds will continue to diminish. Therefore, the wind advisory will be allowed to expire at 1 AM EST.
Effective: 2021-12-12 04:59:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-12 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Marion; Coastal Flagler; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; Western Marion; Western Putnam AREAS OF FOG WILL SPREAD FROM NORTH CENTRAL FLORIDA TO PORTIONS OF THE NORTHEAST FLORIDA COAST THROUGH MID MORNING Areas of fog have formed over north central Florida from Ocala eastward into Palatka, Palm Coast and St Augustine. Fog will be dense in some areas with visibilities of a quarter of a mile at times through early Sunday morning. Motorists should remain alert for sudden changes in visibility, especially in low spots and near marshes, rivers, creeks or lakes. Slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Use your low beam headlights.
Effective: 2021-12-11 20:17:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Clarendon; Southeastern Orangeburg; Sumter Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Calhoun, Clarendon, south central Sumter and southeastern Orangeburg Counties through 900 PM EST At 816 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Alcolu to 6 miles north of Branchville. Movement was east at 35 mph. Boaters on Lake Marion Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Winds 30 to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Manning, Holly Hill, Summerton, Bowman, Elloree, Alcolu, Santee State Park, Santee Cooper Regional Airport, Santee, Eutawville, Paxville, Vance, Poplar Creek Landing, Rimini, Stumphole Landing, Brogdon, Eautaw Springs, Blounts Landing, Low Falls Landing and St. Paul. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 between mile markers 152 and 169. Interstate 95 between mile markers 85 and 127. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2021-12-12 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal York; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior York; Kennebec; Lincoln; Sagadahoc; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset AREAS OF DENSE FOG FOR THE NEXT COUPLE OF HOURS As warmer air and deeper moisture moves into the region overnight it is combining with colder air over the interior to produce some areas of dense fog. While the fog is expected to gradually erode as the warmer air moves in, dense fog will remain possible through about 10 PM. If traveling be sure to slow down and leave yourself extra braking distance.
Effective: 2021-12-13 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County; White Mountains of Inyo County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two feet at the resort level, with higher amounts near the crest. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes and White Mountains of Inyo County. * WHEN...From 4 AM Monday to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Effective: 2021-12-11 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-12 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Northern Erie LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Significant lakeshore flooding expected. * WHERE...Northern Erie County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads closed and low lying property including parking lots, lawns, and homes and businesses will be inundated near the lake. Some shoreline erosion will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...West winds of 35 to 45 knots, gusting up to 55 knots across Lake Erie have resulted in elevated water levels across the far eastern lakeshore. Water levels at Erie, PA as of 545 PM LST are currently 71.3 inches above low water datum and is expected to continue to rise. Current waves are approximately 15 to 19 feet high, adding to the onshore flow of water. At the time of this warning, Presque Isle State Park and McClelland Park are both closed due to high winds and water.
Effective: 2021-12-12 05:51:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-12 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bandera; Blanco; Burnet; Comal; Edwards; Gillespie; Hays; Kendall; Kerr; Llano; Real; Travis; Williamson FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the mid to upper 20s can be expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Texas. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some low spots may drop into the lower 20s in the western Hill Country. Some interior sections of the city of Austin may stay above freezing.
