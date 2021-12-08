Special Weather Statement issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 15:20:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-12 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Southern Inner Channels and Prince of Wales Island including Ketchikan, Thorne Bay, Kasaan, Klawock, Craig, and surrounding communities. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Wet snow may be difficult to manage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will increase in coverage and intensity Saturday evening with the heaviest snow expected to occur overnight. Lower amounts expected along the coast near Craig, Hydaburg, and Metlakatla where rain may mix in at times and temperatures may hover near to above freezing. Higher amounts expected around Ketchikan, Thorne Bay, Klawock, and along the road system on Prince of Wales Island. Snow amounts may widely vary over short distances due to the showery nature of the precipitation. Snow may accumulate at rates of up to 1 to 2 inches per hour at times.

