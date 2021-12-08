The Best Fitness Gifts For People Who Hate Traditional Cardio

Robbie Raugh, fitness and wellness expert says when you do work on your cardiovascular system, you are doing exercises that help you have your heart beat a little bit faster and get stronger, along with your cardio respiratory system as the two work hand-in-hand. Robbie says what we are trying to do is make our heart and lungs stronger. This time of year, a lot of people get colds, and it goes right to their lungs. Robbie says you need to improve that cardiovascular system and the cardio respiratory system by exercising to make it stronger. She goes on to say when we are doing this type of exercise, we are burning fat, we are utilizing calories, we are improving our cardiovascular system, sweating toxins out of our body, increasing our energy, reducing our stress, decreasing the aging process and reducing the risk of obesity, which also leads to heart disease, diabetes and all kinds of conditions. Obesity is a risk factor for many other conditions, so what we are doing is burning calories to get our weight back in normal range and also improve our cardiovascular system and our respiratory system as well. Robbie says so get moving, get exercising, get walking, get stepping, get jumping, biking, whatever you can do move your body.

