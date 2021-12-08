ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did COVID Take Away the Philadelphia Union’s Eastern Conference Victory?

 4 days ago

Union manager Jim Curtin's wears custom Nike sneakers during the Eastern Conference final.Image via Elizabeth Robertson, The Philadelphia Inquirer.

It was a valiant, tough fight from the short-handed Philadelphia Union team Sunday in the Eastern Conference final match against New York City FC in Chester’s Subaru Park that they came close to winning, writes Jonathan Tannenwald for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Philadelphia Union manager Jim Curtin showed frustration after the game.

The Union’s 2-1 loss came down as much to COVID issues as anything, and Major League Soccer’s health and safety protocols.

After a COVID outbreak of unknown origin, 11 players were forced into quarantine by MLS protocols, missing the game.

“You have 11 players who I feel awful for, that had to sit at home completely healthy and watching this game,” he said. “The protocols are the protocols, but could they be updated, adjusted for common sense? I don’t know”.

“If you give us back those 11 players, I think we can beat anybody,” he said.

The MLS protocols apply to players, coaches, and anyone else with the team on a daily basis.

There is no vaccination mandate for team employees not covered by MLS rules. Those employees are just short of 95% vaccinated and are tested regularly.

Read more at The Philadelphia Inquirer about the Philadelphia Union defeat.

