ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Some holiday decorations may pose a threat to children, say health experts

By Xochilt Lagunas
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y2lS2_0dHF2ZdC00

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Christmas decorations are beautiful to display but some may contain lead which can be harmful to children.

Brownsville spearheads $3 million entrepreneurship hub

Valley Baptist Chief of Pediatrics Dr. Asim Zamir said lead found in holiday decorations has been a hazard for years, specifically for children under the age of six.

According to Dr. Zamir, screenings for lead were not available 40 years ago which made it difficult for health experts to determine whether a child had been intoxicated. However, over time proper screenings have advanced in the help.

According to Dr. Zamir, children who are exposed to lead tend to be affected physically and socially.

Family of Harlingen teen files new federal lawsuit five years after his death

“The children would come in with learning disability and memory loss and developmental learning disability and so we started looking into it and we found that lead was the cause for those,” he said.

The most common way children experience lead intoxication is by mouth which is why Dr. Zamir advises parents to help prevent lead exposure by teaching kids to wash their hands and not put things in their mouths.

If a parent notices a change in a child’s behavior and suspects lead exposure has taken place, Dr. Zamir urges the child to be taken to the doctor.

One person found dead in Edinburg, police investigating

During the process, Dr. Zamir said parents should be prepared to answer the following questionnaire.

“We ask the parents where do they live, what kind of environment do they have, what kind of things do you have in the house and that takes us how much of at risk is this patient,” he said.

While most holiday decoration products have a warning label sign, Dr. Zamir said it is best to keep them out of reach.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

4Ever Family: Rey

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCetntral) — Rey is an affectionate, sweet, energetic, and loving 11-year-old boy. Given a choice of video games or an afternoon at the park, Rey would choose to take part in outdoor activities, such as running, swimming, and enjoying the outdoors. At the park, Rey enjoys playing on seesaws, merry-go-round, swing sets, slides, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harlingen, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Brownsville, TX
Health
City
Edinburg, TX
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Harlingen, TX
Health
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Harlingen, TX
Brownsville, TX
Society
ValleyCentral

Pet of the Week: Graham

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen. Graham Graham is a 3-month-old puppy. He is a labrador retriever […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

BBB warns of online shopping schemes this holiday season

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Families are getting ready to shop for the holidays, but before buying your gifts the Better Business Bureau is warning of potential schemes related to your holiday shopping. “It’s more during the holiday season versus the non-holiday but you know it’s still just a routine thing,” said Hilda Martinez, South Texas […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

TOSA celebrates life with “The Giving Tree”

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For the 7th year, the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance (TOSA) with the help of Ingram Park Mall and La Plaza Mall, will help local families honor their loved ones during the holidays with a virtual dedication for The Giving Tree. TOSA partners with Donate Life Texas and South Texas Blood & Tissue on Thursday, Dec. […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

‘Reconsider travel’ advisory issued for Mexico due to COVID-19

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — CDC officials have issued a travel advisory asking the public to reconsider travel to Mexico. The Reconsider travel advisory was issued due to a high level of COVID-19 in Mexico. “Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Health#Holiday Decorations#Weather#Decoration#Valley Baptist#Pediatrics#Nexstar Media Inc
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
881K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy