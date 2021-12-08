Enter to Win the Ultimate Polished Prize Pack from Polished Nail Bar of WNY

It's no easy feat to sit around waiting for a manicure to dry, especially one you've put extra effort into creating yourself. With incoming texts, new developments on social media, and a general need to do something besides watching minutes on the clock tick by, it can be difficult to sit still for at least ten full minutes without smudging or denting all your handiwork. Thankfully, there are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to the quick-drying, chip-resistant power of gel nail polish. While a great gel manicure is designed to reliably last for weeks on end, its polish is really only as good as the LED or UV lamp that helps it dry and harden.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 DAYS AGO