Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has made his relationship with model Katarina Miketin official after a year's worth of rumors. The couple's relationship had been suspected for about a year after the two were seen at a Vikings part in early October 2020. Neither of them said whether or not the rumors were true until this November when Miketin responded to an Instagram direct message asking if the two were dating. Miketin made things "official" after she said yes.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO