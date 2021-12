A Bastrop-based real estate development firm is seeking to create a 332-acre subdivision just outside Lockhart, part of an aggressive strategy to build out an area of the Austin metro that the company feels is next in line for rapid population growth. It already has at least four projects nearby in various stages of development that could total more than 1,500 homes. This story also includes our latest list of the fastest-growing neighborhoods in Central Texas.

LOCKHART, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO