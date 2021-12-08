ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Steelers might be the NFL’s zombie squad

By Bill Dundas
behindthesteelcurtain.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring most of the game at Heinz Field on Sunday evening, the Pittsburgh Steelers were almost too ugly to behold. For many in Steelers Nation, their favorite team resembled a hideous, barely animated caricature of its former self — similar to the aimless, plodding undead in the low-budget, 1981 movie “Night...

www.behindthesteelcurtain.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals live stream, TV channel, start time, how to watch the NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the Cincinnati Bengals in NFL action on Sunday afternoon from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Steelers will look to rebound after a 41-37 loss to the Chargers last week which put them at 5-4-1 on the season. Meanwhile, the Bengals had a nice bounce-back game against the Raiders where Joe Burrow and company put up a 32-13 win to bring them to 6-4.
NFL
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers ranked very low in Seth Walder’s predictive ratings

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off two dismal losses in back-to-back weeks. Here’s why Seth Walder has them ranked so low in his predictive ratings. After starting the 2021 season with a record of 1-3, it looked as if the Pittsburgh Steelers were going to turn things around. Mike Tomlin’s team won their next four games, but things have taken a turn for the worse in the month of November.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

2021 Week 13: Steelers vs. Ravens

Only one active player didn’t record a snap at Heinz Field in the Steelers win. Time to take a look at who would be considered a ‘Winner’ and a ‘Loser’ after the Steelers latest action on the gridiron. By Jeff.Hartman December 6. Taking a look at who performed well, and...
NFL
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Ahkello Witherspoon
russellstreetreport.com

How to Attack a Depleted Steelers Squad

Notch up a new way to win for this year’s Baltimore Ravens: a dominant defensive performance after a four-interception day from Lamar Jackson. This Ravens team is as battle-tested as they come and they find ways to get the victory against the odds. I saw, in-person, the last two W’s, both of them probably the most unlikely of the season for different reasons.
NFL
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers odds, picks and prediction

For the first time this season, the AFC-leading Baltimore Ravens (8-3) and Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) will clash on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh will be at 4:25 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Ravens vs. Steelers odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.
NFL
Denver Post

Ravens vs. Steelers staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 13 game in Pittsburgh?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 13 game between the Ravens (8-3) and Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) at Heinz Field:. Ravens 27, Steelers 20: Heinz Field is not the fortress it has been in years past. The Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders won handily in Pittsburgh, and the Detroit Lions got a tie. Lamar Jackson and Ben Roethlisberger both need bounce-back games, but the Ravens’ line is far more trustworthy at this point, and their are receivers arguably more talented. If T.J. Watt can’t play Sunday, the spine of this slumping Steelers defense gets even weaker.
NFL
NESN

NFL Rumors: Ben Roethlisberger Believes It’s His Last Season With Steelers

Steelers longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger reportedly is of the mindset this will be his last season in Pittsburgh. Roethlisberger, 39, has privately told former teammates and some people within the Steelers organization that he expects the 2021 campaign to be his final one playing quarterback in Pittsburgh, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday.
NFL
#Vikings#Gridiron Football#American Football#Heinz Field#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Steelers Nation#Chargers
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers vs. Ravens, Week 13: First-half live updates, injury news and open thread

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back on the field for the eleventh time in the 2021 regular season as they prepare to face off against the Baltimore Ravens. Throughout the game, be sure to check back here for score updates, injury news and any breaking news from those on the sidelines following the team live.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Fantasy Football: Who to start and sit in Steelers vs. Vikings, Week 14

The Steelers are coming off a big win, and hopefully you are as well. But there is not much time to waste this week. The Steelers are on Thursday Night football, and in many fantasy leagues, this is the final week of the regular season. Do you have Steelers or Vikings players on your fantasy team and unsure about which ones you should start? If that is you, you have to come to the right place.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers vs. Vikings, Week 14: 3rd quarter in-game update

The Steelers received the football to start the second half, and after a Ray-Ray McCloud return was negated by a holding penalty, it backed the Steelers up in their own end to start. They failed to get a first down before punting the ball back to Minnesota. The Vikings turned...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers vs. Vikings, Week 14: Predicting the winner of Steelers vs. Vikings

The 2021 regular season is upon us, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14. While the Steelers get ready for their latest road game of the season, it is time for the BTSC staff to put on their prognostication hats and guess the winner of the contest.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Analyzing the Steelers Week 14 loss to the Vikings, by the numbers

The 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers have had an up-and-down season. After reaching the low in Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Steelers came back to Heinz Field and took down the division-leading Ravens, only to drop even lower with the first-half effort on Thursday night in Minnesota. The Steelers fought hard over the last third of the game to come back, but it was simply too much to overcome.
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens Nominated Lamar Jackson For Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have nominated quarterback Lamar Jackson for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, the team said Thursday. “The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition,” the Ravens said in a Tweet. The Art Rooney Award was established in 2014 and is given annually by the NFL to honor outstanding sportsmanship. Each NFL team nominates one player during the season, and the winner is chosen by a vote of the NFL players. Jackson, who entered the NFL in 2018, has built a reputation as a star player with a respectful demeanor. “He knows he’s great, but he’s humble,” Mayor Brandon Scott said of Jackson last month. “He says, ‘Yes, ma’am, no, ma’am. Yes, sir, no, sir.’ It’s that humble, gritty, grimy, never-giving-up spirit that he has,” he said. “That’s why Baltimore loves him.” The winner of the award will receive a trophy and a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of the winner’s choosing.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Trying to pinpoint the weaknesses with the Ravens heading into Week 13

The Pittsburgh Steelers have another test ahead of them in Week 13 of the 2021 regular season when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Ravens are 8-3 after a Week 12 win over the Cleveland Browns last Sunday, and with players like Lamar Jackson and Marlon Humphrey, the Steelers will have their hands full.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Former Steelers LB Ryan Shazier gets brutally honest on Ben Roethlisberger’s Pittsburgh future

Former linebacker Ryan Shazier sees that Ben Roethlisberger may very well be playing in his final games with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Roethlisberger is currently in his 18th campaign with the Steelers and is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. While there has been rampant speculation that Roethlisberger and the Steelers may part ways at the end of the season, there has not yet been any final declaration made by either side on this matter.
NFL

