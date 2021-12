Five popular cryptocurrency analysts remain bullish on Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) after the cryptocurrency rebounded on Monday night. What Happened: Kaleo, a pseudonymous technical analyst who has more than 453,000 followers on Twitter, said that Ethereum — which he calls “the king of the layer 1 altcoins” — has a chance to suck liquidity from the rest of the market and have a run of its own.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO