ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Dennis Alan DeGrasse

The Mountaineer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDennis Alan DeGrasse, 75, of Fines Creek, passed away Dec. 3, 2021. Dennis was born Sep. 20, 1946, in Bangor, Maine. He was deeply committed to the Lord Jesus, devoted to his family, and ministered for many years to churches all over the world. He also served...

www.themountaineer.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

Dayley, Dennis Hull

BURLEY—Dennis Hull Dayley, an 83-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at his home. Dennis was born May 21, 1938, to Ivan Carlos Dayley and Thora Meleen Hull in Springdale, Idaho. He was the second of four children born to Ivan and Thora. Dennis was raised in Springdale, Burley, and Declo. He graduated from Declo High School in 1956. He then went to Pocatello to a trade tech school where he trained in metal fabrication. He worked for local farmers to earn money to pay bills and save for a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the South-Central Mission in Australia. He loved serving the people of Australia. His mission presidents were President Simonson and President Bruce R. McConkie.
BURLEY, ID
Natchitoches Times

SUE DENNIS

Sue Dennis died unexpectedly Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Davenport, Iowa, at the age of 63. She is not here but has risen victoriously and is in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Sue is survived by her husband, Jim Dennis, of Davenport; brothers and sisters, John...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Sampson Independent

The church sin

I, like so many others, have talked, posted, preached and written about 2 Chronicles 7:14. One key truth that we often miss in that verse, is
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Virginia State
State
Florida State
The Mountaineer

From God to Mary to Jesus: Get going

You had to be watchful on the ankle-twisting walk from Nazareth down to the hill country of Ein Kerem in Judea where Mary’s relative Elizabeth lived. Each woman was pregnant with her first child, and Elizabeth was in her sixth month when Mary set out. For an unmarried expectant teen like Mary, living in a small village where everyone knew everyone else’s business, it would have been hard to the explain how her pregnancy happened.
RELIGION
CBS Baltimore

Reverend Scott Slater Retires After 21 Years With Episcopalian Church

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Reverend Scott Slater is retiring after 21 years with the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland. Scott, who worked since 2010 as canon to the ordinary and chief of staff, is set to retire in July 2022, after the 80th General Convention of The Episcopal Church. No permanent replacement has been named, though Bishop Eugene Taylor Sutton will help fill in the position until the new bishop assister can find a new canon to the ordinary. During his time working in the church, Slater “wore many hats” and served with professionalism and a deep spiritual center. “Scott has served this diocese faithfully in...
RELIGION
The Mountaineer

100 years of living: The singer and the professor

Last week, our history feature recounted the lives of two Haywood County women who not only lived beyond a century but were revolutionary in their own ways. Today we remember the lives of two centenarians, both dedicated to educating others, though in markedly different ways. While a Clyde native traveled the country getting her education and breaking new ground, a Canton-area man was building a ministry and working to educate others on old, traditional ways of Christian music.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: Angel Tree

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South  Commentary Dear Chaquille, Merry Christmas. You don’t know me, and I don’t know you. I’m just a middle-aged guy with thinning hair who saw your tag hanging on the Angel Tree in the lobby of the Methodist Church. The Angel Tree is something the ladies in church have […]
LYNCHBURG, VA
Wisconsin Examiner

Stop calling Kyle Rittenhouse a hero. He killed two unarmed people

Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three men at a riot in Kenosha, killing two of them, was acquitted of all criminal charges. He has been hailed as a hero. He has been feted by politicians, including Donald Trump. He has been compared to John Wayne as a symbol of law-abiding people fighting back against lawlessness. When […] The post Stop calling Kyle Rittenhouse a hero. He killed two unarmed people appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Mountaineer

COVID Candlelight Remembrance ceremony to be held in Waynesville

Before the community gathers on Saturday, Dec. 11, to celebrate the Downtown Waynesville Association's “Night Before Christmas” event, Grace Church and First United Methodist Church will hold a COVID Candlelight Remembrance. The event will begin at 5:45 p.m. on the front steps of the Methodist church, then proceed along North...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WJBF

Holiday Concert in Burke County

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) — A Holiday Concert will be held at Burke County High School Auditorium Monday, December 13. The event will take place at Burke County High School Auditorium at 7 p.m. Admission is free. The Augusta Symphony and Maestro Dirk Meyer will perform holiday favorites including Sleigh Ride, Polar Express, Greensleeves, and It’s […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fred Joseph#Iii#Tribute Store
Spotlight News

St. Peter’s Health Partners donates 4K pairs of socks

ALBANY — When staff in St. Peter’s Health Partners’ Environmental Services department decided to participate in the nationwide “Socktober” campaign this past October, they hoped to collect enough pairs of socks to make donations to a couple of local homeless shelters. When October came to a close, they were shocked to find they had collected […]
ALBANY, NY
AL.com

Tensions flare over ordination at Alabama Episcopal cathedral

Tensions between Cathedral Church of the Advent and the Episcopal Diocese of Alabama have flared up since a Dec. 7 service ordaining four new priests at the cathedral. Advent Cathedral Interim Dean Craig Smalley, who took part in the service, and the vestry, the lay leadership of the cathedral, sent a letter to members on Dec. 9 saying that “we learned through blog posts that one of those ordained has theological views that are very different than those of the Advent.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy