Dennis Alan DeGrasse

BURLEY—Dennis Hull Dayley, an 83-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at his home. Dennis was born May 21, 1938, to Ivan Carlos Dayley and Thora Meleen Hull in Springdale, Idaho. He was the second of four children born to Ivan and Thora. Dennis was raised in Springdale, Burley, and Declo. He graduated from Declo High School in 1956. He then went to Pocatello to a trade tech school where he trained in metal fabrication. He worked for local farmers to earn money to pay bills and save for a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the South-Central Mission in Australia. He loved serving the people of Australia. His mission presidents were President Simonson and President Bruce R. McConkie.

BURLEY, ID ・ 10 DAYS AGO