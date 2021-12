Believe it or not, it seems the Detroit Pistons are missing Mason Plumlee in 2021-22. If I am sincere, those are words I never expected to write. Rewind to the Detroit Pistons flurry of free-agent signings and then the vigorous center carousel just after Troy Weaver accepted his role to be the teams’ general manager. One of those signings had been Plumlee, who signed a three-year deal worth $24.6 million. At the time, it didn’t seem like much of an addition, but Plumlee quickly proved his worth on the court with consistent effort on both ends, plus having the ability to mentor rookie Isaiah Stewart.

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO