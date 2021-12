Florida State has extended a scholarship offer to Miles Frazier, an FIU offensive tackle who entered the transfer portal on Monday. FSU offered within 24 hours of Frazier announcing his intention to transfer from FIU after two seasons with the G5 program. Frazier, out of Camden (NJ) Woodrow Wilson, started one game as a true freshman in 2020 and then was a full-time starter at left tackle this past season. He graded out well, according to Miami 247Sports site Inside The U, receiving a 69.4 pass blocking grade and a 78.5 run blocking grade on nearly 650 snaps.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO