Pennsylvania State

$1 million won off Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Allegheny County

By WPXI.com News Staff
 4 days ago
CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — Someone won $1 million off a scratch-off Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Allegheny County.

The $1,000,000 Extreme Green ticket was sold at the Uni-Mart on Coraopolis Heights Road in Coraopolis, the lottery announced Wednesday.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

©2021 Cox Media Group

