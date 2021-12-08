$1 million won off Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Allegheny County

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — Someone won $1 million off a scratch-off Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Allegheny County.

The $1,000,000 Extreme Green ticket was sold at the Uni-Mart on Coraopolis Heights Road in Coraopolis, the lottery announced Wednesday.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

