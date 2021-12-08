ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, PA

Fourth-Generation Landscapers in Upland Keep Caramanico Name and 75-Year-Old Values

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fHQvI_0dHF0F9U00
Springfield residents John Jr. Caramanico and Bill Caramanico are fourth generation owners of C. Caramanico & Sons, Inc. in UplandImage via Caramanico

When Dan and Dom Caramanico were drafted in 1941 after the attack on Pearl Harbor, they jacked up their father’s truck and parked it behind a neighbor’s garage to make sure he wouldn’t sell it while they were away, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times.

When the war was over, they returned home and began a new residential landscaping service with their father.

This year, C. Caramanico and Sons Inc. in Upland celebrates 75 years of commercial landscaping and maintenance.

Carmine Caramanico, an Italian immigrant, started a small gardening service in the 1930s from his Overbrook home.

Sons Dan and Dom mowed lawns and worked with customers since their father didn’t speak English well.

Today, John Jr. and Bill Caramanico, both of Springfield, are fourth-generation owners. They continue to honor the work ethic and core values of their great-grandfather.

The company blankets the Philadelphia region and tri-state area, employing thousands of workers.

“Caramanico and Sons Inc. cares just as much as our clients do about the appearance of their property – we have built our careers, livelihood, and legacy on attractive landscapes,” John Caramanico Sr. said.

Read more at the Daily Times about the continued growth and success of C. Caramanico and Sons Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Upland, PA
City
Springfield, PA
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Overbrook, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Springfield, PA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uplandimage#The Daily Times#Sons Inc#Italian
DELCO.Today

As Presenting Sponsor, Meridian Bank Helps United Way of Chester County Launch First Annual Golf Outing

United Way of Chester County will host its First Annual Golf Outing on April 26 on the lush, picturesque greens of Penn Oaks Golf Club in West Chester. Participants will unite for the worthy cause of contributing vital support to UWCC in its fight for the education, health, and financial stability of every person in Chester County, while enjoying an afternoon of fellowship and fun.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy