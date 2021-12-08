Fourth-Generation Landscapers in Upland Keep Caramanico Name and 75-Year-Old Values

Springfield residents John Jr. Caramanico and Bill Caramanico are fourth generation owners of C. Caramanico & Sons, Inc. in Upland Image via Caramanico

When Dan and Dom Caramanico were drafted in 1941 after the attack on Pearl Harbor, they jacked up their father’s truck and parked it behind a neighbor’s garage to make sure he wouldn’t sell it while they were away, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times.

When the war was over, they returned home and began a new residential landscaping service with their father.

This year, C. Caramanico and Sons Inc. in Upland celebrates 75 years of commercial landscaping and maintenance.

Carmine Caramanico, an Italian immigrant, started a small gardening service in the 1930s from his Overbrook home.

Sons Dan and Dom mowed lawns and worked with customers since their father didn’t speak English well.

Today, John Jr. and Bill Caramanico, both of Springfield, are fourth-generation owners. They continue to honor the work ethic and core values of their great-grandfather.

The company blankets the Philadelphia region and tri-state area, employing thousands of workers.

“Caramanico and Sons Inc. cares just as much as our clients do about the appearance of their property – we have built our careers, livelihood, and legacy on attractive landscapes,” John Caramanico Sr. said.