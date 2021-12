One of the the major reasons that the Formula 1 world championship fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen has captured the minds of millions of motor racing fans new and old all around the world is that their respective personalities are about as diametrically opposed as any pair of rival athletes could possibly be.Of course the racing is thrilling, and the off-track politics between their team principals and the FIA riveting, but what really sells the story of this scintillating F1 season is the fact that it is so easy to find yourself naturally emotionally invested in the...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO