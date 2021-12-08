Suki Announces $55 Million Series C Funding Round

Recently, the iPSC therapeutics leading global platform company – Help Therapeutics announced the completion of Series C financing of 25 millions of dollars. This round of financing was led by Ming Bioventures, followed by Share Capital, Beisen Medical Fund, and Jolmo Capital, with additional support from our old shareholder Purple Bull Startups, and Hoyue Capital acting as the exclusive financial advisor for this round of financing. The financing will help the company conduct and complete clinical trials of its fully independent intellectual property development pipeline, iPSC heart cell injection, and will initiate clinical studies of immune cell therapy based on iPSC technology within the next year.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 13 DAYS AGO