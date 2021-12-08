ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Suki Announces $55 Million Series C Funding Round

By Healthcare IT News
healthcareittoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuki, the leader in voice artificial intelligence (AI) technology for health care, announced today that it has closed a Series C funding round of $55 million, led by March Capital, with additional support from Philips Ventures, and all previous investors including Venrock, Flare Capital, Breyer Capital, and inHealth Ventures. The round...

www.healthcareittoday.com

zycrypto.com

BlockchainSpace Announces $2.4 Million Strategic Funding Round to Onboard 20,000 New Guilds For Further Expansion

BlockchainSpace, a metaverse platform that aims to facilitate the performance and efficiency of play-to-earn guilds to enable them to scale in the metaverse, has announced a $2.4 Million Strategic funding round today. The funding round saw participation from Crypto.com, Alameda Research (FTX), Kingsway Capital, OkEx Ventures, and Unity Gaming; With MorningStar Ventures leading the round.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

3D Glass Solutions Closes $20 Million Series B1 Funding Round To Accelerate Its Revenue Growth Strategy

Investment Round Led by Intel Capital Will Support Operations for High Volume Production. 3D Glass Solutions Inc. (3DGS), a leading innovator of glass-based three-dimensional passive radio frequency (RF) devices, announced it has secured $20 million in Series B1 funding led by Intel Capital. CerraCap Ventures, Lockheed Martin Ventures and Nagase & Co. Ltd. were also in participation. This round of funding adds Intel Capital’s David Flanagan, Lockheed Martin’s Jeff Cunningham and Nagase’s Yoriyuki Yamashiro to 3DGS’ board of directors.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Help Therapeutics Completes Series C Financing Of 25 Million Dollars

Recently, the iPSC therapeutics leading global platform company – Help Therapeutics announced the completion of Series C financing of 25 millions of dollars. This round of financing was led by Ming Bioventures, followed by Share Capital, Beisen Medical Fund, and Jolmo Capital, with additional support from our old shareholder Purple Bull Startups, and Hoyue Capital acting as the exclusive financial advisor for this round of financing. The financing will help the company conduct and complete clinical trials of its fully independent intellectual property development pipeline, iPSC heart cell injection, and will initiate clinical studies of immune cell therapy based on iPSC technology within the next year.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
State
California State
meatpoultry.com

Mosaic Foods announces latest seed funding round

BROOKLYN, NY. — Plant-based meals startup Mosaic Foods has raised $6 million in a seed round led by Gather Ventures with participation from Greycroft and Alleycorp. Founded in 2019, Mosaic Foods produces and ships a selection of frozen vegetable bowls, oat bowls, soups and larger-format family meals to consumers in select markets. Its recently launched Mosaic+ features prepared meals developed by top New York City chefs and restaurants. The company plans to use the proceeds from the funding round to scale its core direct-to-consumer business, develop new products and expand into offline channels.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Uniform Raises $28M In Series A Funding Round Led by Insight Partners

The investment will accelerate Uniform’s move to redefine the intersection of commerce, content and digital experiences. Uniform, the first headless composable digital experience platform (DXP) company, today announced that it has raised a $28 million Series A investment round led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners. The round also includes participation from Elad Gil and Array Ventures. Uniform will use the new funds to accelerate the growth of its global team, deepen relationships with ecosystem technology vendors, expand support for digital agencies delivering DXP solutions, and increase capabilities of its core platform to continue optimizing digital experience production from ideation to end-user experience delivery.
BUSINESS
pymnts

CloudTrucks Raises $115M in Series B Funding Round

Trucking operations software company CloudTrucks on Tuesday (Nov. 30) announced it wrapped up a Series B fundraising round that brought in $115 million, bringing the company’s valuation to $850 million, according to a Forbes report. Tiger Global and Menlo Ventures led the latest CloudTrucks funding round, while freight forwarding platform...
INDUSTRY
blooloop.com

Convious raises multi-million-dollar Series A funding

Convious, a leading eCommerce platform for the leisure industry, has secured $12 million in funding led by Begin Capital, with FJ Labs, Market One Capital and MillionMonkeys joining the round with existing investor Capital Mills. The technology company delivers a cloud platform that supports all core operations, providing an easy...
BUSINESS
#Electronic Health Record#Health Technology#Health Data#March Capital#Philips Ventures#Venrock Flare Capital#Breyer Capital#Inhealth Ventures#Gaingels Group#Rima Radiology#The Carlyle Group#Ehr
dexerto.com

100 Thieves receive $60m investment in Series C funding

North American esports organization 100 Thieves have announced the closure of their Series C funding round, raising a total of $60m in investment. To help fuel growth moving into the next chapter of the organization, 100 Thieves have received $60m in investment as part of their latest round of funding.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Heap Raises $110M Series D Round to Fund the Future of Digital Analytics

Heap, the leading digital insights platform, today announced the close of its $110 million Series D round at a $960 million valuation. The funding will be used to scale Heap’s global operations and accelerate research and development of the industry’s most advanced digital analytics platform for product builders, growth marketers, and fast-moving analytics teams. Sixth Street Growth led the round which included new investment from the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs). Sixth Street and Goldman will both receive representation on Heap’s board of directors. Existing investors NewView Capital, Menlo Ventures, DTCP, Triangle Peak Partners, Alliance Bernstein Private Credit Investors, Maverick Ventures, and The Private Shares Fund also participated. Heap’s total capital raised stands at $205 million to date.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Kasada Secures $23 Million in Series C Funding to Accelerate Global Momentum Combating Online Fraud & New Automated Threats

Kasada, provider of the most effective and easiest way to defend against advanced bot attacks, today announced $23 million in Series C funding, bringing total investment in the company to $39 million. The funding round was led by new investor StepStone Group (which recently acquired venture capital platform Greenspring Associates), with participation from existing investors Ten Eleven Ventures, Main Sequence Ventures, Reinventure (Westpac’s venture capital arm), Our Innovation Fund, and Turnbull & Partners.
ECONOMY
siliconangle.com

Reltio reveals growth strategies after recent round of $120 million funding

Data management is tough, especially with the amount of data increasing as the pandemic accelerates the need for remote interactions and transactions. Not only does data management require a lot of storage, it demands frequent monitoring, analysis and security protocols as well. Reltio Inc., founded in 2011, is designed to...
BUSINESS
healthcareittoday.com

Launching a Healthcare Startup Begins with Connecting to Healthcare APIs

The following is a guest article by Troy Bannister, CEO and co-founder of Particle Health. For many health tech founders, there’s nothing more exciting than working at scale. It’s incredibly rewarding to build a solution that can positively affect thousands (or millions) of people at once. And as we say at Particle Health, you can’t scale over fax!
HEALTH
bizjournals

Family skincare startup raises $32M in Series C funding

Family skincare brand Evereden has raised $32 million in Series C funding. Evereden has 38 products across the baby, kids, mom, SPF and targeted solutions/medical skincare categories, and said it experienced 350% year-over-year growth tin 2021. The company launched its kids line six months ago and said it plans to launch in select Sephora markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
healthcareittoday.com

ChronWell Secures $6m Funding Round

New Investment to Aid Expansion of Digital Health Programs for Liver Patients. ChronWell, a digital health and technology-enabled remote care management company, has announced new funding of $6 million. The financing comes amidst accelerating market traction for its programs leading the digital transformation of health. This funding round combines existing and new strategic investors. Investors are not disclosed.
HEALTH
pymnts.com

Rho Grabs $75M in Series B Funding Round

Financial services platform Rho on Thursday (Dec. 9) announced the conclusion of a Series B fundraising round that brought in $75 million. Dragoneer Capital and DFJ Growth led Rho’s funding effort, with additional participation from existing investors M13 Ventures, Inspired Capital, Torch Capital, angel investors and others “who cared deeply about our mission,” according to a blog post by Everett Cook, CEO and co-founder of Rho.
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Suki, a Siri-like voice platform for doctors, raises $55 million

Suki, an AI-powered voice platform that health care professionals use to generate medical notes and reduce administration, has raised $55 million in a series C round of funding. The raise comes amid a major digital transformation boom across the health care sphere, with technology such as telemedicine and chatbots taking...
TECHNOLOGY
Inman.com

Digital mortgage lender Beeline completes Series A funding round

Beeline, a digital mortgage lender that accesses bank, income and tax information online to provide “purchase-ready approvals” in 15 minutes, has completed a Series A funding round that brings the total raised to date to $22 million. Providence, Rhode Island-based Beeline says it’s closed nearly $500 million in...
REAL ESTATE
thepaypers.com

Lydia gets USD 100 mln in Series C funding

A few weeks after announcing stock and crypto trading, France-based fintech startup Lydia is announcing that it has raised a USD 100 million Series C round. With this funding round, the startup has reached a unicorn valuation. Dragoneer and Echo Street are investing in the startup for the first time, and many of Lydia’s existing investors are putting more money on the table, such as Tencent, Accel and Founders Future.
MARKETS

