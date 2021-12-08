‘Pharma Bro’ firm reaches $40M settlement in gouging case

Young Buck was accused of hiding his royalties from the trustee over his bankruptcy state, but now he has reached a settlement. The rapper is still going through a Chapter 7 bankruptcy. According to AllHipHop the rapper filed in January of 2020 over debts owed to 50 Cent, his ex-girlfriend, the IRS, and other creditors. Through the bankruptcy proceeding, the trustee learned that Young Buck was collecting publishing money through his company, Mouth Full of Ice. In July of 2021, Young Buck was accused of withholding his royalty statements from ASCAP in an attempt to defraud the trustee overseeing the bankruptcy of more than $35,000.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO