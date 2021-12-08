ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Pharma Bro’ firm reaches $40M settlement in gouging case

By The Associated Press
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sacramento, Calif. — A company once owned by “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli will pay up to $40 million to settle allegations that it jacked up the price of a life-saving medication by roughly 4,000% after obtaining exclusive rights to the drug, the Federal Trade Commission announced...

