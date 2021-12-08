ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
P Michael Palardy is the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 13

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
For the second time this year, the Miami Dolphins have a player that’s earned a Player of the Week honor, as punter Michael Palardy was named the AFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 13.

In the win over the New York Giants, Palardy punted six times, averaging 48.33 yards per attempt. He also set a new career-long with a 65-yard punt to pin the Giants back at their own 15.

Coming off of a torn ACL that forced him to miss the entire 2020 season, Palardy struggled a bit early in the year but has really stepped up along with his teammates during this winning streak. On the season, the 29-year-old is third in the league in punts downed inside the 20.

Palardy joins Xavien Howard as the only Dolphins to be named Player of the Week in the 2021 season.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

