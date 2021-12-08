Please Enable JavaScript

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

By Paul Heath
Hollywood News
 8 days ago

www.thehollywoodnews.com

Variety

‘Fast & Furious 10’ Moves Release Date to May 2023

The next installment of Universal Pictures’ “Fast & Furious” saga will take a little detour before reaching its final destination. The 10th chapter in the long-running ode to fast cars, physics-defying stunts and family will hit theaters on May 19, 2023. That’s a little more than a month after its previously scheduled debut of April 7, 2023 and moves the “Fast & Furious” sequel firmly into the summer blockbuster season. Universal is taking advantage of the space left by Dom Toretto and company and will slot an untitled animated film into that berth. It moves from the previously announced March 24, 2023...
TVOvermind

Maybe It’s Time for the Fast and Furious Crew to Lose a Fight

Keep in mind I’m not saying that no one in the movies has won every fight, but there is a proven fact that the big fights usually see the FF crew winning despite how heavily the odds are stacked against them. When it comes to action movies it kind of goes without saying that people want to see their heroes win. This is part of what gets people pumped up to see the movie n the first place, and watching the heroes overcome incredible odds is just too good to pass up. But there are times when the stakes become so low because the knowledge that the heroes will walk through one challenge after another or pull out some hidden attack or ability is built up in the minds of the fans, and lo and behold, it happens in a manner that is kind of ridiculous and doesn’t really benefit the story. The Fast and Furious saga is a lot of action with plenty of drama mixed in to make things interesting, but there’s a great deal of the impossible blended into the mix as well. Let’s just be clear that the crew has lost a few times, but never in such a big way that they’ve been without hope at the end of a fight.
Hollywood News

First look at ‘Halo’ TV series on Paramount+

Our very first look at the upcoming Halo TV series has been delivered by Paramount+. This highly anticipated original series, based on the popular video game series of the same name, will arrive on our screens in 2022.. The Halo TV series trailer can be viewed in the player below.
Hollywood News

First trailer for hard-hitting ‘A Violent Man’ with Craig Fairbrass, Stephen Odubola, Jason Flemyng

The first trailer for the upcoming British prison-set movie A Violent Man has been released online courtesy of Vertigo Releasing, who have secured the film for distribution in the UK and Ireland on 4th February 2022. Craig Fairbrass leads the cast of the film from Ross McCall (White Collar, 24, Band of Brothers) who makes his feature directing debut, helming from his own script.
Hollywood News

The poster for the 72nd Berlinale has been revealed

A sign of hope for 2022. That sign is this glorious poster for one of the first major European festivals of the new year, the Berlinale which, God-willing, will take place in February. Last year saw the festival take place a little later, completely virtually online, but in 2022, the...
NewsBreak
Variety

From K-Pop to ‘Squid Game,’ Korean Entertainment Captures Global Attention with Music, Dramas and Tech

The death earlier this month of Chin Doo-hwan, the most hated of South Korea’s three military dictators, who ruled for nearly a decade until 1988, is a timely reminder of the foundations of the country’s present economic might. Today, South Korea combines global prowess in electronics, semiconductors and shipbuilding (industries boosted by the old regime’s strategic plans) and in culture and services, such as entertainment, cosmetics and food. The latter were born of the cultural flowering that followed the end of oppression. The country’s contradictory currents of light and dark, paternalistic conglomerates (known as chaebols) locking horns with creative startups, and artistic...
TVLine

American Gods Alum to Play African Queen in Starz Drama From 50 Cent

American Gods star Yetide Badaki is ready to claim her crown: She’ll play the title role in the Starz drama Queen Nzinga, with the Power franchise’s 50 Cent as an executive producer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Based on a true story, the series centers on a princess in 17th-century Angola who wages a decades-long war against the kingdom’s enemies and Portuguese slavers, rising to become the land’s first-ever female ruler. “Nzinga would come to sacrifice everything to defend her people’s dignity, liberty and freedom,” per the official synopsis. “It has been a long-held dream of mine to bring the story of...
