Chicago Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan enters COVID-19 health and safety protocols

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bulls have announced that star forward DeMar DeRozan has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols. DeRozan joins teammate Javonte Green in protocols while Coby White is out...

