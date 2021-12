Could Tom Brady really have a never-ending football career? Former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo seems to think so! He dished to HL his thoughts on the GOAT!. Tony Romo knows good football, and the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS Sports lead color analyst told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview that he believes Tom Brady‘s career is “never going to end.” “I think it’s going to go on forever!” he said, while promoting his current (and hilarious) ad-spot with Tostitos. “I think he actually out a while ago, how to almost make his body come back every day, as if he’s young. In other words, he found a formula that I truly believe, is the formula to have longevity.”

NFL ・ 19 DAYS AGO