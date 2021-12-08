ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuns against nuclear weapons – Plowshares protesters have fought for disarmament for over 40 years, going to prison for peace

By Carole Sargent - Georgetown University
Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

abc17news.com

Indian farmers suspend year-long protest against new laws

NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of Indian farmers have suspended a year-long protest after the government withdrew contentious farm laws and set up a committee to consider their other demands, including guaranteed prices for key crops and the withdrawal of criminal cases against the protesters. Farmers started removing their tents and prepared to vacate highways ringing New Delhi where they have camped since November last year. A breakthrough came this week when the farmers’ leaders received letters from the government listing steps it would take to meet their demands. The protesters said the laws would drastically reduce their incomes and leave them at the mercy of big corporations. The government had insisted that the laws were urgently needed to modernize Indian farming.
ADVOCACY
TheDailyBeast

Stop the Steal Organizer Ali Alexander Is Cooperating With Capitol Riot Committee

Ali Alexander, one of the key organizers behind the rallies promoting Donald Trump’s lies about election fraud, is cooperating with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. He is slated to be deposed before the committee Thursday and has promised to hand over to lawmakers documents relating to the rallies he helped plan, including the gathering on Jan. 6 itself that preceded the storming of the Capitol building. He wrote in his opening statement to the committee, “Anyone who suggests I had anything to do with the unlawful activities on Jan. 6 is wrong. They’re either mistaken or lying… While I was actively trying to de-escalate events at the Capitol and end the violence and lawlessness, it’s important to note that certain people were nowhere to be found.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Columbian

President of Belarus offers to host Russian nuclear weapons

MOSCOW (AP) — The longtime president of Belarus said Tuesday that his country would be ready to host Russian nuclear weapons if NATO moves U.S. atomic bombs from Germany to Eastern Europe. In an interview, President Alexander Lukashenko also said for the first time that he recognizes the Crimean Peninsula...
POLITICS
Augusta Free Press

Veterans group declares National Guard deployment to Africa ‘unconstitutional’

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Bring Our Troops Home is condemning the planned deployment of 1,000 Kentucky and Virginia National Guard personnel to unspecified combat support operations in Africa as “unconstitutional.”. “This recent phenomenon of using the National Guard in combat zones or armed conflicts in Africa...
MILITARY
Defense One

Austin Warns Against Over-Hyping Recent Chinese Weapons Tests

SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin cautioned national security leaders and industry executives against over-hyping recent Chinese weapons tests—but also called for deeper ties between the Pentagon and large and small technology companies to counter China. In a Saturday speech titled “The China Challenge” at the 2021...
MILITARY
inquirer.com

3 words America forgot that explain gun insanity, vaccine denial, student debt, and more | Will Bunch

In the middle of a crazy week signaling another long American winter of discontent, the former Montana governor Steve Bullock — that rare Democrat who could win an election in a blood-red rural state — published an op-ed in the New York Times. Bullock urged his party, which has seen its rural support plummet toward zero, to get out more and tell voters how Obamacare can save rural hospitals, or about the wonders of universal pre-K — because at the end of the day, “we generally all want the same things.”
POLITICS
NBC News

Iran-U.S. nuclear talks have resumed. But what’s it going to take to make a deal?

With the resumption of Iran-U.S. nuclear talks Monday, the U.S. should reconsider its approach if it wants negotiations to succeed. “Carrots and sticks” is an old metaphor that suggests that the right mix of punishment and rewards can force countries to change their behavior. But since 2018, when Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the U.S. has been stuck on punishment. The past three years should tell us that we can’t force Iran to press ahead in nuclear negotiations with coercion alone.
U.S. POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Frankfort Times

Capitol rioters' social media posts influencing sentencings

For many rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, self-incriminating messages, photos and videos that they broadcast on social media before, during and after the insurrection are influencing even their criminal sentences. Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Amy Jackson read aloud some of Russell Peterson’s posts about...
PROTESTS
The Independent

US sanctions Liberia's ex-warlord and senator Prince Johnson

The U.S. government has sanctioned Liberia’s ex-warlord and current senator Prince Yormie Johnson for alleged corruption.The sanctions against Johnson, announced in Liberia on Friday to commemorate International Human Rights Day, come under the Global Magnitsky Act, which authorizes the U.S. government to sanction those it sees as human rights offenders, freeze their assets, and ban them from entering the U.S.Johnson was responsible for the slaying in 1990 of President Samuel Doe, who had been captured by his forces during the country’s 14-year civil war. Johnson sipped beer as he watched his men torture and mutilate Doe who begged in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Rights group calls for ICC probe into Myanmar crackdown

A human rights group has called on the International Criminal Court to open an investigation into the crackdown on dissent by Myanmar s military rulers, alleging that the leader of the February coup in the Southeast Asian nation is responsible for widespread and systematic torture.The Myanmar Accountability Project said in a statement on Friday that there was sufficient evidence to open an investigation into the head of the country's military-installed government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.“The leader of the illegal coup is criminally responsible for the security forces under his command committing mass atrocity crimes,” project director Chris Gunness...
POLITICS

