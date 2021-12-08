ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Women lead religious groups in many ways – besides the growing number who have been ordained

Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

Eds: This story was supplied by...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Washington Times

Census shows growing number of adults who live alone

More American adults are living alone than ever before, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau reported this week that 28% of all U.S. adults aged 18 and over lived alone in early 2021, more than double the 13% recorded in 1960. It is estimated that there are now 37 million one-person households in the United States, a 1% increase in the portion of the overall population from the 33 million adults who reported living alone a decade ago.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Fordham University 'fires a white English professor who mixed up the names of two black students in class': Prof sent email after the incident about his 'innocent mistake' and blamed a 'confused brain'

Fordham University reportedly fired a white professor who mixed up the names of two black students in class and then sent an email to the students rambling about his 'innocent mistake.'. Christopher Trogan, 46, was fired from the university on October 25, The Fordham Observer recently reported. The former English...
COLLEGES
Frankfort Times

South African doctors see signs omicron is milder than delta

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — As the omicron variant sweeps through South Africa, Dr. Unben Pillay is seeing dozens of sick patients a day. Yet he hasn’t had to send anyone to the hospital. That’s one of the reasons why he, along with other doctors and medical experts, suspect that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Religious Groups#The Conversation For Ap#The Associated Press
Reuters

U.S. COVID-19 deaths approach 800,000 as Delta ravaged in 2021

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday was approaching 800,000 coronavirus-related deaths, as the nation braces for a potential surge in infections due to more time spent indoors with colder weather and the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus. The milestone means the U.S. death toll from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Independent

Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Lawyer shares ‘unhinged’ email she received from student asking for law school advice: ‘What not to do’

A woman who documents her life as a New York City-based attorney on TikTok has shared the “unhinged” email she received from a college student after she denied his request to speak with him regarding law school admissions and “post-graduate opportunities”.Cece Xie, a privacy lawyer and Yale University lecturer who graduated from Harvard Law School, shared the emails she received from the undergraduate student on TikTok, where she goes by the username @cecexie.In the video, uploaded this week, Xie began by explaining that she just received “the most unhinged email”.The attorney, who described the email as a “good example...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy