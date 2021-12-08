ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FedEx Says Shipping Deadlines are Coming Up

 4 days ago

(Undated) – If you are counting on FedEx to get your gift to a loved one before Christmas, they are reminding...

Wrcbtv.com

USPS releases holiday shipping deadlines as work ramps up at local post offices

Next week is expected to be the busiest week for the United States Postal Service. Overall, efforts are already ramping up to meet a very high demand. “Normally we planned our holiday peak season at the end of summer. This year we began planning back in February or March," said Strategic Communications Specialist Albert Ruiz.
kiss951.com

The First Christmas Shipping Deadline Is Here

Christmas shoppers take note, today is the last day to insure packages shipped through FedEx Ground Economy get to their destinations by the big day. According to Mental Floss, Packages being shipped by FedEx Ground need to be shipped by December 15th and that’s also the deadline for FedEx Home Delivery as well. Packages going via two-day delivery must be sent by December 22nd, while the overnight services deadline is December 23rd and the FedEx Same Day shipping cutoff is December 24th.
Times Union

Holiday shipping deadline guide, from your Shopportunist

Shipping deadlines are fast approaching. If you are mailing gifts to loved ones or shopping online like millions of other Americans, you’ll want to ensure your packages arrive on time. E-commerce sales continue to soar. Consulting firm Deloitte forecasts that online sales will grow by 11-15 percent, year-over-year, during...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

UPS, FedEx Actual Shipping Costs Revealed

Reveel’s Shipping Intelligence Platform analysis of 2022’s 5.9% rate card increase in FedEx and United Parcel Service (UPS) shipping rates found that the actual shipping costs will come from the additional surcharges, fees and new term agreements. "We founded Reveel in 2006 to bring transparency to shipping contract negotiations and...
WJLA

What to know about shipping deadlines this holiday season

WASHINGTON (7News) — It's the most wonderful time of the year! Christmas is just a few weeks away and so be mindful of shipping deadlines and delays this holiday season. Due to supply chain shortages slowing everything down, carriers say knowing the deadline dates is something you should factor in when buying holiday gifts last minute.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Shipping Deadlines: Here's When to Send Via FedEx, UPS and the Postal Service For the Holidays

The US postal service, FedEx and UPS have all released their deadlines for packages and holiday cards to arrive by December 25 and the theme is all the same: send them early. With supply chain issues already causing issues and complications for holiday shopping and the postal service intentionally delaying delivery times as part of a restructuring plan, the usual shipping rush may be more complex than usual.
Benzinga

Amazon Set To Surpass UPS, FedEx In US Deliveries:

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) worldwide consumer business CEO Dave Clark sees the company become the most significant U.S. package delivery service by 2022, CNBC reports. Clark sees Amazon overtaking longstanding shipping rivals United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE: UPS) and FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX). Amazon has been steadily building up vast...
Best Life

Costco Just Gave This Major Warning to All Customers

More than 113 million people have Costco memberships, according to the latest data from the wholesale retailer. These loyal shoppers may have encountered some setbacks this year. In September, Costco had to place purchasing limits on some items, effectively curbing its buying-in-bulk model for certain purchases. Then, in November, the company had to pull some Kool-Aid products from its stores after numerous containers were recalled for potentially being contaminated with pieces of metal and glass. Now, the company is sending an important warning to its millions of customers ahead of the Christmas holiday. Read on to find out why Costco is sending out an urgent announcement.
