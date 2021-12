In their first shootout of the season, the Capitals fell at home 4-3 to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. Here are some observations from the game. This was not the sharpest defensive game we have seen from the Caps. The first period was marked with a number of defensive breakdowns and really the team was lucky the deficit was only 1-0. That goal came as a result of a mistake Nic Jensen made in the neutral zone.

