Evanston, IL

CTA Is Working On Rebuilding 9.5 Miles Of Red, Purple Lines; Some In Evanston Say Project Should Hurry Up

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — CBS 2 got a behind-the-scenes look at a multibillion-dollar project underway to rebuild much of the CTA Red and Purple lines. It is the largest capital improvement project in Chicago Transit Authority history, and some taxpayers tell CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas the work is badly needed —...

