Check Out Where Delaware County Ranks Among the Fastest-Growing Counties in the State, Nation

Image via Kat Grigg.

While the U.S. population increased at a mere .35 percent growth between 2019 and 2020, here in Delaware County we’re the 12th fastest county in Pennsylvania for resident growth, according to a recently released report by Stacker.

Nationally, it was 327th among the fastest-growing counties, placing it among pockets of the country that are still seeing a steady increase in residents.

The county reported a resident growth change of 20,362 between 2019 and 2020.

To determine the fastest-growing countie s in Pennsylvania and the country, Stacker used data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked based on the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

Percentage-wise, Delaware County recorded a 3.7 percent increase, 16th place by percentage in Pennsylvania and 1,070th place among all counties nationwide by percentage.

In 2020, the county had a population of 576,830, which made it the fifth-largest county in Pennsylvania and the 120th largest county nationwide.

The neighboring counties also ranked high on the list, with Montgomery County coming in second, Chester County ranking in third place, and Bucks County landing at No. 9.

The U.S., by contrast, is showing its slowest rate of growth since 1900.